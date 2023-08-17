Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
WKN: A12CQT | ISIN: NO0010716863 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XX
GlobeNewswire
17.08.2023 | 17:58
94 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in XXL due to rights issue (199/23)

Extraordinary General meeting (EGM) of XXL, held on August 17, 2023, approved a
rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby
shareholders are entitled to 3.29403 new shares for every one (1) share held,
maximum number of new shares issued 1 250 001 065. The Ex-date is August 18,
2023. The subscription price is NOK 0.40 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards, and futures in
XXL (XXL). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1160638
