Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Claire Denton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief General Counsel and Company Secretary, Capita plc
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Capita plc RSA 2022 unapproved share scheme on 20 May 2022 and sale of shares only to fund income tax and national insurance and retention of the remainder of shares.
c)
Price (s) and Volume(s) -
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
Price(s)
£nil
Volume(s)
370,593
Sale of shares
£0.1919
174,528
Retention of shares
£nil
196,065
d)
Aggregated information
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
£nil
370,593
Sale of shares
£0.1919
174,528
Retention of shares
£nil
196,065
e)
Date of the transaction
16 August 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)
London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover income tax and NI