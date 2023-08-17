Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17
[17.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,252,081.00
|USD
|1,100,00.00
|92,157,614.96
|6.0423
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,774,930.00
|EUR
|240,000.00
|26,279,408.51
|5.5036
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,627,781.00
|GBP
|160,000.00
|37,690,676.08
|8.1444
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,320,540.19
|7.6148
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|400,000.00
|2,533,293.88
|99.3059