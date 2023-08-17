Over 3.3M Meals Packed by Medtronic Employee Volunteers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Medtronic employees are dedicated to helping others through volunteering and community engagement beyond their daily jobs. As part of the annual Medtronic volunteering drive, employees in Minneapolis packed 98,700 meals in just two days this summer - contributing to over 3.3M meals packed by Medtronic employees in partnership with Meals From The Heart. The meals are distributed to local food shelves.

