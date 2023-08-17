Jericho Energy Ventures: HALO: Which Hydrogen Stocks Could Benefit from USD1.25bn Project?

DJ HALO: Which Hydrogen Stocks Could Benefit from USD1.25bn Project?

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. HALO: Which Hydrogen Stocks Could Benefit from USD1.25bn Project? 17-Aug-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HALO: Which Hydrogen Stocks Could Benefit from USD1.25bn Project? NEWS RELEASE BY JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES London, UK | August 16, 2023 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time ValueTheMarkets.com News Commentary: The US Department of Energy's massive Hydrogen Hubs program is likely to provide as much as USD1.25bn in funding to the HALO Project, according to Rystad Energy. But which energy innovators are poised to benefit from this reported outcome? This article discusses the issue with reference to HALO Project participants Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) and Jericho Energy Ventures (TSX.V: JEV) (OTC: JROOF). The HALO project, which is a collaboration between Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, includes some heavy hitters among its stakeholders. Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes has been leaning further and further into the hydrogen space with a raft of new technology testing and investment. Air Products and Chemicals could use the project to further expand its already extensive transportation operations. Meanwhile, CF Industries looks set to have a major impact on the US agricultural sector's emissions with its groundbreaking plans for a major electrolysis plant. Jericho Energy Ventures (TSX.V: JEV) (OTC: JROOF) has various joint-venture hydrocarbon properties generating cashflow which it reinvests in the richly valued hydrogen industry. This extensive reinvestment in the hydrogen industry is what has resulted in the company backing the HALO project. Its main focus is its zero-emission boiler technology developed by its subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies, which serves the industrial heat and steam industry. As industrial and hard-to-abate businesses seek ways to cut emissions, this innovative DCCT hydrogen-fueled steam boiler offers a compelling option. It's this boiler technology which Jericho is hoping can play a major part in turning the tri-state area into a hydrogen powerhouse through the HALO Hydrogen Hub project. This exciting small-cap's strong run of positive news, which includes new customer wins and partnerships, has led analysts to rank the stock a BUY and up its target price to CADUSD0.50. This is a return to target of 92%! Renowned oilfield services provider Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is another of the parties behind the HALO Project. This mega-cap is one of the key partners and will contribute at least USD100,000 to the initial development effort. Its emerging interest in the hydrogen space is a major vote of confidence for the energy source. The last year has seen the company make several hydrogen moves, including successful tests on the use of hydrogen as a fuel to power gas turbines. The business also purchased a minority stake in hydrogen and ammonia developer ATOME in May, amounting to more than 6.5% of the firm's share capital. ATOME is using the funds to expand its flagship operations in Paraguay, while it is in discussions concerning further projects in Costa Rica and Iceland. In industrial chemicals experts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), the HALO hydrogen hub project has a stakeholder with major experience in hydrogen technology leadership. The business deployed its first hydrogen fueling station way back in 1993 and continues to make advances in using the gas as a transportation fuel and source of power generation. As such, we don't have to harken back to the 1990s for the company's latest hydrogen progress. Last year the company announced its intention to work on construction of the UK's first-ever large-scale green hydrogen production facility. It has also taken particular leadership in providing green hydrogen to fuel vehicles, opening Europe's first large-scale public truck refueling station to utilize liquid hydrogen. With over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries, the company looks well-placed to play a major role in the success of the HALO project. CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF), which is the world's largest producer of ammonia, is one of the companies most heavily involved with the HALO project. As part of the overall HALO funding application, the business proposed the development of a zero-carbon-intensity hydrogen project at its Verdigris Complex in Oklahoma. The proposed project would see the construction of a 100-megawatt (MW) electrolysis plant that would be powered by a dedicated 450-MW renewable energy facility developed by NextEra Energy. The green hydrogen produced by the project would be used to produce up to 100,000 tons per year of zero-carbon green ammonia, which the company said would support the transition of American agriculture to low- and zero-carbon fertilizers. It claimed that this could result in the removal of as much as 130,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions from the agriculture supply chain each year. Many industry players look poised to benefit from, and contribute to, the HALO hydrogen hub if the project wins its funding. CF Industries' plans would see the project impacting agriculture, while Air Products is well-placed to implement innovative methods of hydrogen deployment as transport fuel. In Baker Hughes, a major player is throwing its weight behind the project, and increasing hydrogen availability in the region could see demand for Jericho's innovative industrial heating solutions soar. IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER PAID ADVERTISEMENT This communication is a paid advertisement. ValueTheMarkets is a trading name of Digitonic Ltd, and its owners, directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents and assigns (collectively the "Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing and has paid the Publisher the equivalent of two hundred and sixty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain related banner advertisements. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with the Publisher's ability to provide unbiased information or opinion. CHANGES IN SHARE TRADING AND PRICE Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to adversely affect share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in share trading volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in share trading volume and share price may likely occur. NO OFFER TO SELL OR BUY SECURITIES This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. INFORMATION Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Further, the information in this communication is not updated after publication and may become inaccurate or outdated. No reliance should be placed on the price or statistics information and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any error or inaccuracy. Any statements made should not be taken as an endorsement of analyst views. NO FINANCIAL ADVICE The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser or a financial adviser. The Publisher has no access to non-public information about publicly traded companies. The information provided is general and impersonal, and is not tailored to any particular individual's financial situation or investment objective(s) and this communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor or a personal recommendation to deal or invest in any particular company or product. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. Statements in this communication that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, are based on assumptions and estimates by our content providers and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the profiled company's actual results of operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results and performance to differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward-looking

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

DJ HALO: Which Hydrogen Stocks Could Benefit from -2-

statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: the success of the profiled company's operations; the size and growth of the market for the company's products and services; the company's ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; pricing pressures; changes in business strategy, practices or customer relationships; general worldwide economic and business conditions; currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; government, statutory, regulatory or administrative initiatives affecting the company's business. INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer in full, and agree and accept that the Publisher provides no warranty in respect of the communication or the profiled company and accepts no liability whatsoever. You acknowledge and accept this disclaimer and that, to the greatest extent permitted under applicable law, you release and hold harmless the Publisher from any and all liability, damages, injury and adverse consequences arising from your use of this communication. You further agree that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome related to or arising from your investment decisions. TERMS OF USE AND DISCLAIMER By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here https:// www.valuethemarkets.com/terms-conditions/ and acknowledge that you have reviewed the Disclaimer found here https:// www.valuethemarkets.com/disclaimer/. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use, please contact valuethemarkets.com to discontinue receiving future communications. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY All trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. Other than valuethemarkets.com, the Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and the communication is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks other than valuethemarkets.com. AUTHORS: VALUETHEMARKETS valuethemarkets.com and Digitonic Ltd and our affiliates are not responsible for the content or accuracy of this article. The information included in this article is based solely on information provided by the company or companies mentioned above. This article does not provide any financial advice and is not a recommendation to deal in any securities or product. News and research are not recommendations to deal, and investments may fall in value so that you could lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.ValueTheMarkets do not hold any position in the stock(s) and/or financial instrument(s) mentioned in the above piece. ValueTheMarkets have been paid to produce this piece by the company or companies mentioned above. Digitonic Ltd, the owner of valuethemarkets.com, has been paid for the production of this piece by the company or companies mentioned above. Contact Details ValueTheMarkets +44 141 530 4080 editor@valuethemarkets.com Company Website https://www.valuethemarkets.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1706275 17-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)