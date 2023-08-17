EMQ Technologies Inc.: EMQ Has Officially Joined the OPC UA Foundation to Promote MQTT Adoption in the Field of IIoT

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) already sits on the precipice of innovation for good reason: industrial manufacturing in various sub-industries continues to propel innovation, productivity and progress forward, so naturally technologies aiming to support it in its journey must likewise do the same. It's for that reason that EMQ Technologies has made it a priority in not only becoming a member of the prestigious organization, the OPC UA (Open Platform Communications and Unified Architecture), but to utilize the platform as a way to foster collaboration and accelerate MQTT adoption for the betterment of the industry it supports.

But why MQTT?

For starters, the OPC UA is itself the centerpiece for protocols designed specifically for Industrial Internet and Industry 4.0 solutions. It has, in fact, launched numerous connectivity protocols, and the fact is MQTT would be no different in fitting in perfectly with the OPC standard vendors, end-users and developers have specified since 1996. So the prestige and reputation is second to none.

Moreover, clearly the use cases represent compelling evidence of the fact that MQTT is already a driving force toward enhancing industrial connectivity and interoperability. This is especially the case with the evolution of MQTT in the tech space since its inception, which the OPC UA supports in all its resources and expertise spanning close to a quarter of a century.

Contributing to working groups, enabling secure and scalable IIoT deployments - that represents a mere fraction of success that would be possible with MQTT. And now many can benefit from the potential that exists within the OPC UA framework, offering end-to-end solutions that now with minimal effort can meet all stringent industrial application requirements.

EMQ Technologies CEO Dylan Kennedy himself states -

"We are thrilled to join the OPC UA Foundation as part of a vibrant ecosystem shaping the future of IIoT. Our membership in the foundation reflects our commitment to driving innovation and standardization in the IIoT domain. By combining the strengths of MQTT and OPC UA, we aim to empower industries with secure, scalable, and interoperable IIoT solutions."

Indeed, Mr. Dylan Kennedy's positive prophetic nature is clear: it won't be long before MQTT goes from a prospective potential in IIoT - to the protocol standard of the industry as we know it, contributing to collaboration with other industry leaders in development of other open standards toward a more secure, efficient and seamless tomorrow.

About the OPC UA Foundation

The OPC UA Foundation has been promoting the development and adoption of the OPC information exchange standard since 1996. As an advocate and steward of these specifications, the OPC Foundation's mission is to help vendors, end users and software developers achieve interoperability of their manufacturing and automation resources. The OPC Foundation's mission is to provide the best specifications, technologies, processes and certification to ensure interoperability between different vendors and different platforms securely and reliably from embedded systems to the enterprise cloud. The Foundation supports over 920 members from around the world in industrial automation, IT, IoT, IIoT, M2M, Industry 4.0, building automation, machine tools, pharmaceuticals, petrochemical and smart energy in achieving this goal.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world's leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core product EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining 1M message per second throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It boasts more than 20K+ enterprise users, connecting 100M+ IoT devices, and is trusted by over 400 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

