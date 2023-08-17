Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Interactive Strength, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Interactive Strength, Inc. d/b/a FORME (NASDAQ:TRNR). FORME recently signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a peer in a transformative transaction that could accelerate revenue and profit growth, along with its valuation. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/47DY2MI.

The Company operates a digital fitness platform that combines premium connected award-winning fitness hardware products with 1:1 personal training and coaching (from real humans) to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. Management believes that TRNR is the pioneer brand in the emerging sector of virtual personal training and health coaching. Moreover, this approach accelerates a powerful shift towards outcome-driven fitness solutions.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews TRNR's potential as an acquirer in its segment, and how its current target, if combined with TRNR, could dramatically change the Company's outlook.

Potential M&A Prompts Major Revenue Growth, Accelerated Profit

Goldman commented, "Following the announcement of a signed LOI to acquire a firm in its industry segment, management provided investors with high growth revenue guidance for the combined firms. Plus, TRNR's current core business in B2C will migrate to a more profitable B2B-led platform, following the potential transaction."

Low Current Valuation to Reach New Heights When Potential M&A Deal Closes

"Slated to close by 4Q23, we believe that the prospective acquisition dramatically changes the outlook, revenue, profitability, and valuation for TRNR in one fell swoop. Moreover, in addition to accelerating the path to adjusted EBITDA and EPS, we believe this move will be the first step in TRNR's role as an aggregator in the space, "stated Goldman.

Target Price Reflects Reasonable Price/Sales Ratio

Goldman concludes, "Our current combined company forecasts include $9.8M in revenue for 2023, $24.9M in 2024, and $48.8M in 2025. Management believes adjusted EBITDA could occur by 4Q24 and our model assumes annual operating and net income profit adjusted EBITDA in 2025. Our 12-month price target reflects a reasonable 3x our 2024 projected revenue. Upside to this target exists as our forecast is below management revenue guidance for 2024."

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

