Southern Company Scores 100 Percent on Disability Equality Index for the Seventh Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / The 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI) has rated Southern Company as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." For the seventh consecutive year, Southern Company joins an elite group of companies with a 100 percent score on the DEI for a strong dedication to leading disability-inclusion practices.

Every year since the DEI's inception in 2015, Southern Company has been listed among the top-ranked companies and each of the past seven years has earned a score of 100 percent.

"Southern Company is honored to be named among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. This recognition highlights the work Southern Company is doing to ensure an inclusive culture where every employee can reach his or her full potential," said Sloane Drake, executive vice president, chief human resources officer. "We are intentional on advancing disability inclusion and equality across our businesses and believe diversity in all forms is one of our core strengths."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AADP) and Disability:IN that measures policies and practices on a scale from zero to 100 with a score of 100 awarded only to those companies deemed most inclusive. As the nation's most trusted and comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion, the DEI provides an objective assessment of overall business practices.

The 2023 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted).

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN AreYouIN

