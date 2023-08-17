EQS-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures

INVESTOR RELATIONS RELEASE Publication of results for the 3rd quarter 2022/23 (ending 30 June 2023) on 24 August 2023 Düsseldorf, 17 August 2023. Douglas, Europe's leading omnichannel beauty destination, will release its results for the third quarter and first nine months 2022/23 on 24 August 2023. The results release and accompanying presentation will be available through the investor relations website . A conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 24 August 2023. To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options: To participate in the audio conference, please use this link to register for the conference call. Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialled in.

to register for the conference call. You can follow the webcast with audio via this link (also available on our investor relations website ). A replay will be available on the investor relations website later on 24 August 2023. ABOUT DOUGLAS: DOUGLAS is Europe's leading omnichannel beauty destination. We inspire customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering an unparalleled assortment in online stores, via a partner program and in around 1,800 stores. Strengthening our successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing the customer experience is at the heart of our strategy. In its fiscal year 2021/22, DOUGLAS generated sales of 3.65 billion euros in perfume, decorative cosmetic, skin and hair care, nutritional supplements, health care and accessories. More information is available at https://corporate.douglas.de/investors/?lang=en .



