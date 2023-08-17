Vaccari Communications: Curitics Health Launches Innovation Hub for Value-Based Care

Hub is central to the development of the company's low-code platform - Curitics Pulse 3.0

WEST COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / This week, Curitics Health announced the launch of its new delivery center, home to top-tier talent dedicated to addressing the crucial technology issues surrounding value-based care. This center, based in Noida, India, is home to the development of the company's state-of-the-art, low-code platform, Curitics Pulse 3.0, designed to improve the value-based care landscape significantly.

Value-based care is a healthcare delivery model where providers are paid based on patient health outcomes rather than the quantity of healthcare services delivered. While the shift from fee-for-service to value-based care has many potential benefits, such as improving patient health and reducing healthcare costs, there are also significant challenges, including data management, patient engagement and care coordination.

Curitics is poised to solve these challenges through:

Data Management - The transition to value-based care necessitates seamless integration and sharing of vast amounts of data among various stakeholders. Curitics' cutting-edge data management system enables efficient data exchange and incorporates advanced analytics to provide insights into patient care and costs.

Patient Engagement - Curitics empowers patients to take a more active role in their care. Through its patient portal, patients have access to their health information and educational materials and can directly communicate with their care team, promoting a more proactive and personalized healthcare experience.

Care Coordination - Coordinating care among various healthcare providers is often complex and challenging. Curitics simplifies this process by providing a unified platform where providers can share patient information, communicate effectively and jointly develop care plans.

"Curitics represents a revolutionary step forward in the approach to value-based care," says Chris Pempsell, co-founder and chief product officer at Curitics Health. "By combining the most advanced technology with top-tier talent, we're creating a platform that will enable healthcare providers to deliver better outcomes for their patients and improve the overall efficiency of their operations."

Curitics partners with healthcare organizations to rapidly develop in-clinic and virtual care programs that enrich patient care, improve provider experience and meet the dynamic needs of health plan payors. Initial service offerings support health plan payors, virtual care providers and home health vendors and will eventually expand to include behavioral health providers, managed service organizations (MSOs) and disease-specific program vendors for diabetes, chronic heart failure and COPD.

About Curitics Health

Curitics Health is a technology company that supports value-based healthcare organizations for better patient outcomes, increased provider satisfaction and improved health plan operations. For more information, visit curiticshealth.com.

