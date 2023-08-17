Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Sets Fall 2023 Financial Conference Schedule

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences over the coming months:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday-Wednesday, September 11-13, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Location: Minneapolis, MN

LD Micro 16th Annual Main Event

Date: Tuesday-Thursday, October 3-5, 2023

Location: Los Angeles, CA

For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact your financial institution's representative or Crexendo's investor relations team at CXDO@gateway-grp.com or 949-574-3860.

About CXDO

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support approximately three and a half million end users globally.

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

949-574-3860

CXDO@gateway-grp.com

