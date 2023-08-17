Cadence Design Systems: Supporting Innovators of the Future: Meet Our 2023 GEM Fellowship Interns

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems

Essien Taylor, Northwestern University

Cadence partners with The National Graduate Engineering Minorities (GEM) Consortium in support of students from underrepresented communities pursuing master's and doctorate degrees in STEM. As part of our commitment to fostering a diverse pipeline of talent, we join other employer sponsors to help place more than 400 bright and talented young minds into roles across the United States, one of the largest fellowship classes in GEM's 40-year history.

This summer, we were excited to welcome three gifted PhD candidates studying computer engineering, electrical engineering, and computer information and science to the Cadence team. Throughout the course of their internships, they have had the opportunity to apply their field of study and explore new areas of interest while making meaningful contributions to solving technology's greatest challenges.

In addition to gaining industry experience, our GEM Fellows have had the chance to grow their professional networks by connecting with other interns, early career employees, and influential leaders through our new Career Catalyst program. Through this initiative, they were able to deepen their understanding of Cadence technology, including electronic design automation, computational software, and artificial intelligence.

Each of our GEM interns brings unique ideas and perspectives, strengthening our innovation and One Cadence-One Team culture. We are inspired by their journeys and the impacts they have made, and we are looking forward to seeing what they achieve in their professional careers.

Get to know our GEM Fellows and hear what they had to say about their experiences:

After graduation, Essien plans to embark on a career in research and development, focusing on low-power computing. Additionally, he wants to apply the experience and resources gained from his GEM Fellowship to mentor other students from underrepresented communities who are working towards graduate degrees.

What do you hope to bring back to academic life from Cadence?

Interning at Cadence has helped me better understand the technology industry. I hope to bring a working understanding of the Cadence toolset back to my academic life. I had some experience using Cadence tools such as Genus Synthesis Solution previously, but getting the opportunity to work with engineers who use these tools every day has increased my proficiency with the entire portfolio.

How has being a GEM Fellow impacted you?

Being a GEM Fellow has brought me into a network of intelligent and diverse students, all with the same goal of achieving a graduate degree in STEM. I believe that one of the most important components to success is having a community to support you. As a GEM Fellow, I now have a community of hundreds that I can benefit from and contribute to myself.

Gerald Whitters, University of Pennsylvania

Currently pursuing his PhD in computer and information science, Gerald returned to academia through the Community College of Philadelphia's Gateway to College program. Through this initiative, he was able to earn his high school diploma as well as associate degrees in computer science and math, simultaneously.

What are your plans post-graduation?

After graduation, I want to explore working in industry for some time. My long-term plans post-graduation are to attain a university faculty position. I wish to work in academia so that I can continue to do research as well as maintain the freedom to explore the research topics that most interest me.

How has being a GEM Fellow impacted you?

Being a GEM Fellow has given me the opportunity to intern at Cadence, continue learning, and gain further experience in the computer science field. Additionally, funding from the fellowship will help with the costs of attending conferences and research technology over the next two years.

Stuart Wodzro, Georgia Institute of Technology

Stuart was drawn to an internship with Cadence due to his desire to establish a foothold in the semiconductor industry. Passionate about the driving forces and end-to-end processes behind the development and capabilities of technology, Stuart's previous experience with NASA accelerated him through this summer's program.

Which of technology's challenges do you hope to solve during your career?

Creativity arises from the most seemingly limited situations, and with Moore's Law slowing down, I think it presents itself as an excellent canvas for researchers and engineers to continue progressing in the semiconductor industry. During this phase, I believe we will witness the evolution and obsolescence of certain materials, devices, and systems in pursuit of something better-and I think that's where the fun really begins!

How has being a GEM Fellow impacted you?

As a GEM Fellow, I've gained additional self-assurance. Experiencing the fruits of my labor is one thing, but having the backing of an organization to invest in my academic, professional, and personal life elevates the experience further. Now, I have an additional stipend, conference networking opportunities, and valuable work experience to develop a professional background.

