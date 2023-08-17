Spurdo achieves remarkable CEX listing within 24 hours of launch and secures a listing on CoinMarketCap, signaling a rapid and impactful entry into the crypto space.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - In a resounding victory for the meme coin community, Spurdo Token (SPURDO) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully securing a listing on the prestigious Poloniex Exchange. The momentous event took place on August 14th at 10:00 (UTC), marking a new era for Spurdo and solidifying its position in the crypto space.

Originating from the depths of Finnish imageboards in the late 2000s, Spurdo has embarked on a transformative journey that has led to its widespread recognition and adoption across various digital platforms. With a legacy steeped in eccentric humor and an inimitable style, Spurdo swiftly maneuvered its way into global meme culture, gracing the realms of 4chan and beyond throughout the 2010s.

Spurdo's uniqueness lies in its adaptability, making it a versatile instrument for satirizing various internet subcultures. However, the narrative of Spurdo took a transformative turn with the introduction of the Spurdo Token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Spurdo's transcendence goes beyond the conventional meme coin trope. Powered by the strategic insights of a formidable team that boasts awe-inspiring achievements with market capitalizations exceeding the 1 billion, 100 million, and 50 million mark, Spurdo stands as a beacon of innovation. A distinctive factor lies in the collaborative synergy with the very team that orchestrated these remarkable triumphs.

Beyond the appeal of financial prospects, Spurdo embodies the spirit of community and decentralization. It encapsulates a shared expedition into uncharted realms of innovation and excitement. With every transaction, every interaction, the Spurdo community propels the meme revolution forward, reshaping the narrative of digital culture.

The listing on Poloniex Exchange stands as a testament to Spurdo's unwavering determination and its profound impact on the crypto landscape. The doors are flung open for enthusiasts, skeptics, and every individual willing to embrace the boundless potential of Spurdo.

For more information about Spurdo Token and its journey, please visit https://spurdo.com/. Stay up-to-date with real-time updates and engage with the XDoge community on Twitter (@spurdo_fugg) and Telegram (@spurdoentry).

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium | DEXTools | Uniswap | CoinMarketCap

###

SPURDO

Ronan Wiecek

ging@spurdo.com

https://spurdo.com/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177639