ISA100 Wireless now supports Bluetooth Low Energy and OPC-UA

Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Today the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI), home of the international wireless networking standard, ANSI/ISA-100.11a-2011 (IEC 62734), Wireless systems for industrial automation: Process control and related applications, announced two major enhancements to the ISA100 Wireless family of standards.

Bluetooth Low Energy

The next generation of ISA100 Wireless field devices will support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) as a second radio. The established IEC 62734 protocol will continue to be used for field reporting, as it has been since 2010. As a complementary technology, BLE will enable provisioning and commissioning of ISA100 Wireless field devices by Bluetooth-enabled handhelds, especially by ubiquitous mobile phones. These new capabilities bring ISA100 Wireless technology to current state-of-art and improve user's experience when new devices are configured and deployed.

OPC-UA and PA-DIM

Process Automation Device Information Model (PA-DIM®) activities started in 2017 as a Joint Working Group of the OPC Foundation (OPC) and the FieldComm Group, Inc. (FCG). In 2022 the ownership of PA-DIM was extended to WCI, NAMUR, ODVA, PNO, VDMA, and ZVEI.

ISA100 Wireless gateways are adopting a new Open Process Communication-Unified Architecture (OPC-UA) data model, based on the industry standard PA-DIM specification. This program will enable end-users to build a single set of applications that work end-to-end with all ISA100 Wireless systems using the OPC-UA model. Together, these ISA100 Wireless enhancements will improve interoperability and the overall user experience in the ISA100 Wireless community.

"We have a technical roadmap for ensuring that the ISA100 Wireless family of products evolve with proven technologies as they mature to market readiness," stated Andre Ristaino, managing director global consortia, conformity assessment for International Society of Automation (ISA). "These new capabilities simplify setup and operation of ISA100 Wireless products and establish an industry standard approach for supporting applications using the devices."

WCI members will describe these new ISA100 Wireless capabilities during a webinar scheduled for 30 August 2023. The webinar will provide an overview of these updates, followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions. Register to attend the free webinar here.

About ISA100 Wireless

ISA100 Wireless is a plant-wide wireless infrastructure technology that improves plant performance, simplifies wireless operations, and reduces costs. It was developed through a multi-stakeholder process to meet the specific needs of industrial wireless communication. ISA100 Wireless certification assures interoperability between vendors - delivering end users the choice of best-of-breed wireless solutions that are standards-based, resilient, and secure. ISA100 Wireless is a non-profit industrial consortium under the umbrella of the International Society of Automation (ISA). Learn more at www.isa100wci.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA advances technical competence by connecting the automation community to achieve operational excellence and is the trusted provider of standards-based foundational technical resources, driving the advancement of individual careers and the overall profession. ISA develops widely used global standards; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at http://www.isa.org/.

Media contact:

Morgan Foor, mfoor@isa.org

