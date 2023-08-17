Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra" or the "Company") announces today that Drew Knight, Chief Financial Officer will be leaving the organization effective September 8, 2023 to pursue other opportunities.

"I have greatly enjoyed working with Drew and we thank him for his dedication and contributions. On behalf of the Dexterra team and our Board of Directors, we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has an executive search process underway and expects to fill the permanent position of Chief Financial Officer in the next few months.

In the interim, Karima Amlani has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Amlani is a seasoned senior executive with over 25 years of financial and industry experience including 7 years with the Company.

