Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3UX | ISIN: BMG162501057 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JG0
Frankfurt
17.08.23
09:15 Uhr
29,400 Euro
-0,600
-2,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2023 | 23:10
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.: Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Results for Election of Directors

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) today announced that all five nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable limited voting shares ("class A shares") and all five nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of class B limited voting shares ("class B shares") were elected at the company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of class A shares in regard to the election of the five directors nominated for election by this shareholder class:

DirectorNomineeVotesFor%VotesWithheld%
Soonyoung Chang7,018,46199.6028,0330.40
William Cox7,021,94399.6524,5510.35
Michele Coleman Mayes7,027,56899.7318,9260.27
Lars Rodert6,638,47294.21408,0225.79
Anne Schaumburg6,930,09398.35116,4011.65


Management received a proxy from the holder of class B shares to vote all 24,000 class B shares for each of the five directors nominated for election by this shareholder class:

DirectorNomineeVotesFor%
Barry Blattman24,000100
Gregory Morrison24,000100
Lori Pearson24,000100
Sachin Shah24,000100
Jay Wintrob24,000100


A summary of all votes cast by holders of the class A shares and class B shares represented at the company's annual general and meeting of shareholders is available electronically on EDGAR on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.govor on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Brookfield Reinsurance:

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, Brookfield Reinsurance offers a broad range of insurance products and services, including life insurance and annuities, and personal and commercial property and casualty insurance. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.comor contact:

Communications & Media
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com (mailto:kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com)		Investor Relations
Rachel Powell
Tel: (416) 956-5141
Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com (mailto:rachel.powell@brookfield.com)


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.