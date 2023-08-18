The Law Offices of John Leon Expands Crisis Management Focus Internationally

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / The Law Offices of John Leon, a Miami based full-service civil litigation firm founded by John Leon, has expanded its Crisis Management portfolio to include the Caribbean and South America. The "Next Great Hispanic Attorney" award recipient has chosen to branch out into markets where a bilingual practice aims to make a difference on the ground.

The Law Offices of John Leon has lent its legal experience to networks and news platforms as a television analyst and legal authority in both English and Spanish. The firm's website is offered in English and Spanish to help solidify its commitment to its international clientele.

Over the past two decades, The Law Offices of John Leon has worked directly with many clients based outside of the United States. The firm believes crisis management is mitigated in global courtrooms and the worldwide court of public opinion. Preemptive Crisis Management is used to deter encroachment in vulnerable areas.

With only 40% of South American companies tooled with a crisis management plan - and only 50% in the Caribbean - The Law Offices of John Leon has an opportunity to spread the knowledge and experience gained over the last two decades in medical malpractice defense, insurance defense, commercial litigation, employment law, regulatory matters, administrative law, governmental procurement, federal and legislative affairs, land use, and zoning matters to a new market.

With several multinational Fortune 100 and 500 companies in its portfolio, representing such organizations during crises abroad is one side of the coin that this expansion reveals. The ability to litigate against similar sized organizations for individual clients is the other side of the coin that isn't often acknowledged.

The Law Offices of John Leon advises companies and individuals on navigating complex scenarios in an efficient manner. Being experienced in the legal complexities of international jurisprudence hinges on the firm's comprehension of the relationship between law, public relations, crisis communications, and risk management.

From transparent communication strategies and media interactions to trial counsel and negotiations, the firm is able to draft thorough roadmaps for a variety of scenarios prior to the potential event using a coined process call Pre-emptive Crisis Management that is consistent across the board.

Common mistakes that Caribbean and South American businesses make during a disaster are not having a plan, not communicating effectively, and not being transparent. The law office has developed strategies domestically that proactively address these issues and can be customized to fit variations in national and local laws.

Legal publications and peers have acknowledged the Law Offices of John Leon as one of the top 2% of litigators in the multicultural Sunshine State. The firm has received a collection of honors including the Excellence in Legal Services Award and entry into the Who's Who Registry which helps to legitimize the practice with international clients.

Crisis management procedures have been featured in respected publications like USA Today and American Lawyer, bolstered by accolades from Hispanic American Magazine to help bridge cultural legacies. With over half of the South American continent speaking Spanish - the Caribbean almost two thirds - and to a lesser degree English, the law office sees many opportunities in the region for experienced bilingual counsel.

The Law Offices of John Leon has gained worldwide exposure from podcasts, news features, and television interviews. The firm considers the 2024 Ted Talk to be an additional springboard for propelling international expansion in the field of crisis management.

The Law Offices of John Leon, a Miami based full-service civil litigation firm founded by John Leon, has a strategic focus on Crisis Management, Corporate Law, Healthcare, and Personal Injury Law. The firm has decades of experience in medical malpractice defense, insurance defense, commercial litigation, employment law, regulatory matters, administrative law, governmental procurement, federal and legislative affairs, land use, and zoning. The company portfolio includes Fortune 500 and 100 companies across the United States, South America and the Caribbean. John Leon, Esq. is an award winning attorney that infuses the firm's ethos with the phrase "Diligent. Committed. Capable."

