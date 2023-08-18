Lviv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - QU'ARTE, an international digital product design agency, headquartered in Ukraine, announces its official launch after rebranding.





QU'ARTE is a team of curious lifetime learners inspired by design trends and innovation



The agency delivers custom design services, from immersive web experiences to interactive mobile apps, all designed to captivate users and drive meaningful engagement.

Targeted predominantly at the US market (65% of customers), QU'ARTE's portfolio boasts an array of successful products in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, supply chain, and more. From startups to well-established brands, QU'ARTE provides businesses with the designs and strategies that they need to excel in the online landscape.

"Each of us is an individually strong professional," says Ivan Poddubchenko, Creative Director of QU'ARTE. "However, by synergizing the unique talents and collective experiences of each, we create clean, beautiful, and captivating products".

Breaking free from conventional design norms, the QU'ARTE team aims to create immersive journeys where art, technology, and emotion intertwine. The unique approach to every project allows the team to implement the best practices and create consistent experiences guided by clients' specific requirements and needs, regardless of the industry they serve.

About QU'ARTE

QU'ARTE is a forward-thinking digital design agency founded in 2014. The team of visionary designers and strategists specializes in user experience, web and mobile design, motion graphics, and brand identity. With respect to clients and timelines, QU'ARTE builds products that generate growth and value balancing between functionality and beauty.

The agency has two offices in Ukraine and Poland and permanent representation in the US.

To celebrate the rebranding, QU'ARTE is offering complimentary consultations for businesses seeking to enhance their services with compelling visuals.

