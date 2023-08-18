Twisted Dough is Expanding its Gluten-Free Dessert Empire by 2 New Flavors a Month

The protein-rich and gluten-free snack that is so satisfying you won't believe it's good for you!

JONESBORO, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Twisted Dough, an ecommerce website offering an expanding menu of protein-rich desserts designed to cater to the health-conscious, is releasing 2 new flavors a month in a bid to positively impact consumer health and sweet tooth needs. With new product launches every two weeks, Twisted Dough aims to always have something exciting for customers to try.

With a focus on creating imaginative protein-packed treats, Twisted Dough looks forward to becoming the go-to destination for those craving healthier alternatives to traditional desserts. From cakes and candy bars to cookies, puddings, and pies, Twisted Dough offers a variety of product options and flavors created to satisfy taste buds and challenge perceptions nationwide.

The Familiar Remixed:

"We make known desserts without the sugar, keep them gluten free and packed with protein that can be used as a snack or even meal replacement," affirms CEO Rose Hankins.

Some of Twisted Dough's most ordered flavors include:

Cookie Dough

Brownie Dough

Birthday Cake Dough

Banana Pudding Dough

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough

Frosted Strawberry Cake Dough

Nutty Buddy Dough

Peanut Butter Honey Banana Dough

Raspberry White Chocolate Dough

With new flavors every month, Twisted Dough seeks to create a new flavor for everyone.

Gluten-Free Dessert Options

"Success is about shaping my own destiny and providing products and services that I would want for myself. By pursuing my dreams and staying committed to my mission, I am determined to create a positive impact on the lives of my customers," affirms CEO Rose Hankins.



Protein Dough: Protein with Low in Sugar

With a fudge-like consistency, the dough is packed with 100 grams of protein per jar. It offers a healthy alternative to peanut butter, with less fat and fewer than 5 grams of sugar. Whether eaten straight out of the jar, baked into low-carb snacks, used as frosting, or blended into smoothies, Protein Dough is designed to be a versatile and satisfying treat.

Whipped Dough: Light and Creamy

For those looking for a lighter option, Twisted Dough offers Whipped Dough. With a pudding-like consistency, this dough contains 20 grams of protein per jar and is under 200 calories for the entire jar. It can be eaten as a standalone treat or used as a frosting on muffins and cakes.

Bakeable Dough: Instant Baked Cookies

Twisted Dough's Bakeable Dough was created to make baking easier. In 30 seconds in the microwave or 4 minutes in the oven, the dough bakes into a cookie. With a taste reminiscent of marshmallow fluff, it can also be eaten raw. The warm, freshly baked cookies are ready to eat without the time-consuming process.

PB2 Powder: Peanut Butter Alternative

Twisted Dough offers PB2 powder, an alternative to traditional peanut butter. With just 2 grams of fat compared to the 14 grams found in regular peanut butter, PB2 is a gluten-free choice. It comes in five gourmet flavors, allowing customers to enjoy the taste of peanut butter without the excess fat.

Twisted Dough offers a gluten-free dessert experience for health-conscious individuals seeking alternatives to traditional sweets. With its diverse product line, including Protein Dough, Whipped Dough, Bakeable Dough, and PB2 Powder, Twisted Dough seeks to cater to various dietary preferences to deliver on taste and nutrition.

The company wants each bite to be a decadent treat that can be eaten as a meal replacement for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Twisted Dough can be purchased online at their website in a variety of sizes including sample size, single serving, and king size jars. Customers can purchase as little as 1 to try or stock up snacks for the week!

About Twisted Dough

Twisted Dough is a brand of ready-to-eat protein dessert dough founded in 2019 by Rose Hankins who was looking for a healthier way to enjoy her favorite desserts. Rose began selling doughnuts, dough cream (protein ice cream), whipped dough, and assorted holiday treats at local pop ups where the positive feedback encouraged her to Dough Better.

Twisted Dough offers a variety of flavors, including cookie dough, brownie dough, and cake dough. Their dough is gluten-free and high in protein, intending to make it a healthier alternative to traditional desserts. The company's dedication to handcrafting each jar is meant to ensure an individualized touch and create job opportunities for women in Arkansas.

For more information about Twisted Dough, please visit the company website or contact:

Rose Hankins

justdoughit@twisteddough.shop

(870) 761-1714

http://www.twisteddough.shop

SOURCE: Twisted Dough

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771347/Twisted-Dough-is-Expanding-its-Gluten-Free-Dessert-Empire-by-2-New-Flavors-a-Month