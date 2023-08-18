Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2023) - Shiplux, a leading auto transport and logistics firm, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking booking application. This cutting-edge technology aims to transform the car shipping experience by offering customers unprecedented control and convenience.

Since its establishment in 2018, Shiplux has been working to revolutionize the logistics space. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Jordan Zinger, the company has continually expanded its internal organization to pioneer new technologies and elevate customer experience and service.

Booking Application: A New Era of On-Demand Car Shipping

Shiplux is looking to set a new standard in the industry with the introduction of its innovative booking application system. Unlike traditional car shipping services that provide a vague pickup window of 48-72 hours, Shiplux allows users to handpick a specific date for vehicle pickup. This revolutionary feature brings an unparalleled on-demand experience to car shipping, offering customers flexibility.

With Shiplux's booking application, customers can expect to experience a seamless and efficient car shipping process and reduced uncertain waiting times. Once the desired pickup date has been selected, and Shiplux will work toward ensuring a smooth and reliable shipping experience.

Embark on an Unrivaled Experience

The new Shiplux booking application is accompanied by an updated user interface, providing a comprehensive hub for customers to explore all aspects of vehicle shipments, domestic or international. Shiplux is committed to taking customer interaction to the next level with its omnichannel experience, empowering users to communicate with the company through their preferred means.

"At Shiplux, our mission is to redefine logistics with innovation and excellence. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled customer experiences. Together, we're shaping the future of logistics." - Jordan Zinger, CEO of Shiplux.

Whether through live chat, email, or a phone call, Shiplux ensures that customers have the highest level of support and information. The user-friendly layout and intuitive navigation of the booking application make it easier for clients to access the needed services and stay informed throughout the shipping process.

About Shiplux

Shiplux is an auto transport and logistics firm headquartered at 1001 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL, 33131, United States. Since its inception in 2018, the company has been dedicated to transforming the logistics industry by employing cutting-edge technologies and providing top-notch customer service. Shiplux specializes in various vehicle shipping services, including International Shipping, High-End Vehicles, Mission Critical Freight, and RV transport.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Sales & Logistics Services

Email:sales@shiplux.com

Phone: (888) 530-0334

With the new booking application and website, Shiplux is committed to revolutionizing the car shipping experience. Discover a seamless, on-demand approach to vehicle shipments by visiting www.shiplux.com today.

