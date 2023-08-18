Anzeige
Helvetica Swiss Living Fund - Increasing demand for living space shows effect

DJ Helvetica Swiss Living Fund - Increasing demand for living space shows effect 

Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate 
Helvetica Swiss Living Fund - Increasing demand for living space shows effect 
2023-08-18 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release August 18, 2023 
Press release (PDF) 
Zurich, August 18, 2023 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) benefited from strong demand for residential space 
in the first half of 2023. The occupancy rate was increased to a record 97.0 percent, testifying to first-class 
property management. 
 . Rising reference interest rate and housing shortage have positive impact on rental income 
 . Record high occupancy rate of 97 percent 
 . Increase in annualized rental income by 0.6 million Swiss francs from 28.9 million Swiss francs 
  to 29.5 million Swiss francs. 
 . Market values down slightly by around 1 percent to CHF 810.2 million Swiss francs 
 . Debt financing to be reduced to approx. 39 percent by the end of the year by means of property sales 
 
 . Commitment to sustainability as an important pillar of business activity 
 . Stock exchange listing by the end of 2024 remains strategic goal 
Record high occupancy rate in a weak transaction market 
The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund has established itself as one of the leading unlisted funds in Switzerland with a focus 
on residential real estate. The fund exhibited constancy despite uncertainties on the market. There was a 
market-induced correction of 0.9 percent to the market value of the portfolio, which declined from around 818 million 
Swiss francs to around 810 million Swiss francs. The fund has a solid portfolio of 62 residential properties and 
comprises 1,838 apartments in the low rent quantile of 40 percent in easily accessible regional and national economic 
centers with strong population growth. The long-term value creation potential is therefore considerable. The portfolio 
was not expanded further during the reporting period due to the challenging market environment. 
The rising demand for residential space is having a noticeable impact on the fund, with 155 apartments successfully 
re-let since the beginning of the year. A total of 42 apartments are thus still vacant as of mid-year. The occupancy 
rate increased from 95.2 to 97.0 percent, which is the highest occupancy rate since the fund was launched. This 
increase is evidence of Asset Management's active efforts to maintain first-class tenant relationships and continued 
commitment to outstanding property management. This positive development is reflected in annualized rental income, 
which increased from 28.9 million Swiss francs to 29.5 million Swiss francs- an increase of 0.6 million Swiss francs. 
These figures illustrate the robust performance of Helvetica Swiss Living Fund in a challenging market environment. 
Income statement - increase in rental income 
The portfolio generated higher rental income of 14.5 million Swiss francs by June 2023, an increase of 3.6 million 
Swiss francs compared to the first half of 2022. This shows the full earnings potential of the properties acquired in 
the previous year. Expenses increased by 5.1 million Swiss francs to 9.6 million Swiss francs due to higher expenses 
for the properties acquired in the previous year and increased interest costs. The financing costs were subject to 
an average interest rate of 1.62 percent, which is due to the interest rate increases of the Swiss National Bank SNB. 
The portfolio recorded a devaluation of 7.7 million Swiss francs under the position "unrealized capital losses". 
Asset statement - market values down slightly 
As of the balance sheet date, the market values of the properties decreased by 1 percent to 810.2 million Swiss francs, 
while the total fund assets amounted to 819.7 million Swiss francs. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 2.2 million 
Swiss francs to 1.2 million Swiss francs, while other assets increased by 0.1 million Swiss francs to 6.7 million Swiss 
francs. Shares in other real estate funds were held in the amount of approximately 1.5 million Swiss francs. After 
deduction of liabilities and liquidation taxes, net fund assets were 15.1 million Swiss francs lower at 431.6 million 
Swiss francs. The debt ratio was 45.85 percent, below the limit of 50 percent stipulated in the fund contract. 
Performance - market-related pressure on returns 
In the first half of the year, the HSL Fund saw its share price decline by 5.3 percent from 113.00 Swiss francs to 
107.00 Swiss francs per unit. This corresponds to a net performance of minus 2.3 percent, taking into account the 
distribution of 3.45 Swiss francs paid out in the first half of the year for the 2022 financial year. In the first half 
of the year, the net asset value decreased by 3.94 Swiss francs from 116.37 Swiss francs to 112.43 Swiss francs per 
unit, resulting in an investment return of -0.43 percent, 3.28 percentage points lower than in the first half of 2022. 
The return on equity decreased by 3.10 percentage points to -0.42 percent compared to the half year 2022. The discount 
on the net asset value is 4.8 percent. 
Outlook - Stock exchange listing remains strategic goal for 2024 
In view of the challenging real estate market, HSL Fund's priority is to further increase the occupancy rate, adjust 
rental income to the rising reference interest rate, consistently realize potential in the properties in order to 
continue to generate an attractive return for investors. HSL Fund continues to specialize in the affordable housing 
market segment. This is reflected in the low rent quantile of 40 percent in which the residential rents are located. 
The fund management expects that this positioning will lead to further growth in rental income and thus have a positive 
impact on the fund's rental income. The average annual tenant turnover rate in the fund is 15 percent, which provides 
an additional opportunity to substantially increase rents with minimal investment when tenants change. 
In addition, the HSL Fund plans to dispose of properties worth an estimated CHF 100 million. The proceeds will 
primarily be used to reduce debt and thus further lower financing costs, with the aim of lowering the proportion of 
debt financing to approximately 39 percent by the end of the year. These risk management measures will have an impact 
on the Fund's distribution capacity in the current fiscal year. Due to current market conditions, the planned capital 
increase has been postponed to the next fiscal year. Despite the postponement of the capital increase, the planned 
listing of the fund on the stock exchange by the end of 2024 remains a strategic goal. 
Our commitment to sustainability is an important pillar of our business. In light of the results of the Swiss vote on a 
climate protection law and expected tightening of sustainability regulations, Helvetica has reviewed its sustainability 
strategy to reflect the changed starting position. All properties in the HSL Fund receive a GEAK (building energy 
certificate of the cantons) to determine their energy consumption, create transparency and identify energy potential. 
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES 
 
 
Balance sheet                Per 30.06.2023  Per 31.12.2022 
Market value of the properties    CHF  810 206 000    817 910 000 
Discount rate (real / nominal)    %   2.65 / 3.93    2.62 / 3.65 
Gross asset value (GAV)        CHF  819 692 646    829 392 384 
Net asset value (NAV)         CHF  431 636 492    446 764 806 
Debt financing ratio         %   45.85       39.15 
Debt ratio              %   47.34       46.13 
Interest rate debt financing     %   2.07       1.18 
Residual term debt financing     Years 0.12       0.10 
Net asset value per share       CHF  112.43      116.37 
Outstanding shares          Number 3 839 234     3 839 234 
 
 
Income Statement               01.01.-30.06.2023 01.01.-30.06.2022 
Rental income             CHF  14 544 197    10 967 400 
Rent default rate           %   4.59       5.79 
Net income              CHF  4 959 420     8 916 787 
Total income             CHF  -1 882 957    11 592 083 
Operating profit margin (EBIT-margin) %   55.60       69.24

The Half-Year Report 2023 of the HSL Fund is available on the company's website as well as on Swiss Fund Data.

Media contact 

Salman Baday      Peter R. Vogel     Lucas Schlageter 
Head Sales & Marketing Chief Financial Officer Head Portfolio Management 
T +41 43 444 70 95   T +41 43 544 70 84   T+41 43 544 70 91 
sb@helvetica.com    prv@helvetica.com    ls@helvetica.com

About Helvetica Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management and asset management company. We offer our clients sustainable value through active, long-term ownership of secure and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we offer standardized investment products as well as customized investment programs. We are proud of our long-standing reputation for excellent customer service and our commitment to responsible business practices. Our firm is licensed and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

About Helvetica Swiss Living Fund The HSL Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open only to qualified investors. HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, primarily where regional and national economic centers are easily accessible. The investment focus of the fund is on older and as-new properties with stable and sustainable income. The investment objective is mainly to maintain the value of the properties over the long term and to distribute appropriate income. The fund units are tradable over-the-counter. The HSL Fund is authorized by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSL; Valor 49 527 566; ISIN CH0495275668

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

