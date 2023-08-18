In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Wafer prices in China rose for a third consecutive week, buoyed by robust demand from cell makers downstream and increasing polysilicon prices upstream. Mono M10 wafer prices climbed 3.57% to $0.377/pc and Mono G12 wafer prices rose 3.68% to $0.507/pc, OPIS assessed this week. Leading wafer manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan raised its list prices for Mono M10 wafers to CNY3.15 ($0.43)/pc, a significant 6.78% increase on the company's previous list prices two weeks ...

