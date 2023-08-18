The US solar market has started to reshore its energy supply chain, just one year after the passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).From pv magazine USA One year ago this week, the IRA was signed into law, marking the largest climate and energy spending package in US history. Inside the massive energy, climate, and tax bill is $600 billion in spending, $370 billion of which is dedicated to supporting renewable energy buildout and climate resilience. The IRA mandates a nationwide reduction of carbon emissions by roughly 40% in 2030. It also targeted a return to domestic manufacturing in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...