An international research team has developed high-efficiency solar cells with a 21.59% efficiency rating by using an all-inorganic phase heterojunction approach. The team used an anti-solvent-free DHA method to produce high-quality, inorganic perovskite thin films, resulting in better device performance under ambient conditions. An international research team has fabricated a phase heterojunction (PHJ) solar cell - a kind of heterojunction PV device that uses two polymorphs made of perovskite. Researchers can deposit phase heterojunctions on solid substrates to enable durable PV installations.