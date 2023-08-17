Nilfisk Holding A/S: René Svendsen-Tune steps in as interim CEO of Nilfisk

Following Torsten Türling's resignation as CEO of Nilfisk in June 2023 due to family reasons, Torsten Türling has asked for an early release from his duties. The early release has been accepted by Nilfisk's Board of Directors today, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors have appointed Deputy Chair René Svendsen-Tune as interim CEO of Nilfisk as of August 18, 2023. René Svendsen-Tune has been a member of the Nilfisk Board of Directors since 2017 and Deputy Chair since 2021. Most recently, René Svendsen-Tune served as President and CEO of GN Store Nord A/S and GN Audio for eight years until early 2023.

René Svendsen-Tune will step down as Deputy Chair, but stay on as member of the Board of Directors in Nilfisk. Board member Bengt Anders Lennart Thorsson has been elected new Deputy Chair.

The ongoing search for a new CEO is proceeding as planned.

