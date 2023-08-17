Anzeige
WKN: A2PBAU | ISIN: CA2943752097 | Ticker-Symbol: 41E1
17.08.23
22:00 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2023 | 23:00
Epsilon Energy Ltd.: Epsilon Announces 2023 AGM Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on July 17, 2023 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at six and each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee% For% Abstain
John Lovoi93.18%6.82%
Jason Stankowski99.44%0.56%
David Winn97.38%2.62%
Tracy Stephens92.71%7.29%
Jason Stabell99.10%0.90%
Nicola Maddox99.55%0.45%

The Company's shareholders approved the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors for the year ending December 31, 2023, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers during 2022, and a one year voting frequency of the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Contact Information:
281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


