SJVN, an Indian state-run hydropower producer, is now moving forward with a 1 GW solar project in Bikaner district, in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The $661.61 million installation is scheduled to become operational by September 2024.From pv magazine India State-owned SJVN expects to commission a 1 GW solar project in Rajasthan by September 2024. It said that the project will be commissioned in two parts. The first 250 MW section will become operational in March 2024. The remainder will go online by September 2024. The state-run hydropower producer is now working several PV projects. It expects ...

