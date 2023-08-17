LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today its unaudited, consolidated results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Financial results are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Commencing 3Q18, the Company began reporting results of its Argentinean subsidiaries applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 ("IAS 29"), as detailed in Section "Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" on page 25.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Consolidated Revenues of $422.7 million, a 27.1% year-over-year (YoY) increase, or 2.5% above 2Q19. Excluding the impact of IFRS rule IAS 29, revenues increased 28.0% YoY to $428.6 million, reflecting increases of $38.8 million in Aeronautical Revenues, $26.4 million in Commercial Revenues, and $29.1 million in Construction Service Revenue. Revenues ex-IAS 29 were 8.4% above pre-pandemic levels.

Delivered YoY increases across key operating metrics: 30.6% in passenger traffic to 19.7 million, reaching 98.6% of 2Q19 levels. 3.3% in cargo volume to 90.8 thousand tons, to 86.0% of 2Q19 levels. 18.6% in aircraft movements, to 103.9% of 2Q19 levels.

Operating Income of $110.4 million, up from $72.1 million in 2Q22, mainly reflecting the YoY recovery in passenger traffic.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $150.9 million, from $110.6 million in the year-ago period, with Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 expanding to 40.9% from 36.2%.

Compared to 2Q19, Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.3%, with Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 expanding 3.2 percentage points.

Strong cash position with Cash & cash equivalents totaling $448.5 million.

Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.8x, from 2.1x as of March 31, 2023.

CEO Message

Commenting on the results for the quarter Mr. Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, noted: "We reported an excellent quarter, posting another record-high Adjusted EBITDA of $151 million, up 27% when compared to 2Q19, and a Net Income 42% above pre-pandemic levels, while passenger volume stood at near pre-pandemic levels. All territories contributed with positive adjusted EBITDA driven by growth in both aeronautical and commercial revenues.

Our consolidated Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at an all-time low of 1.8 times, providing a strong foundation to continue executing our strategic priorities in a sustainable fashion. We are well on track with the execution of our fully-funded Capex programs in Argentina and Uruguay. In Armenia, we remain in negotiations with the government regarding the Capex plan to expand capacity and address the growing demand we are observing in this market. In Italy, the process for the new master plan for the Florence airport continues to advance. In Brazil, during the fourth quarter of this year, we expect to receive the indemnification payment in connection with the return of Natal Airport.

In connection with the expansion of our geographic footprint, we continue to advance negotiations with Nigerian authorities regarding the concession agreements for the Abuja and Kano airports, as well as seeking other opportunities.

Passenger traffic in July continued its growth driven by a good overall performance in our portfolio. While we remain vigilant with the macro and geopolitical backdrop, we remain positive with the travel trends ahead of us."

Operating & Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2Q23 as reported 2Q22 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 2Q23 2Q23 ex IAS 29 2Q22 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 19.7 15.1 30.6% 19.7 15.1 30.6% Revenue 422.7 332.7 27.1% -5.9 428.6 334.8 28.0% Aeronautical Revenues 187.7 150.8 24.4% -2.4 190.1 151.3 25.6% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 235.0 181.8 29.3% -3.4 238.5 183.5 30.0% Revenue excluding construction service 365.5 304.8 19.9% -4.1 369.6 304.9 21.2% Operating Income / (Loss) 110.4 72.1 53.2% -20.1 130.5 89.4 46.0% Operating Margin 26.1% 21.7% 446 0.0% 30.5% 26.7% 376 Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 69.8 69.9 -0.1% 23.1 46.6 31.0 50.2% EPS (US$) 0.43 0.43 -0.2% 0.14 0.29 0.19 50.1% Adjusted EBITDA 150.9 110.6 36.5% -0.7 151.6 110.7 37.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.7% 33.2% 246 - 35.4% 33.1% 231 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service 40.9% 36.2% 469 - 40.6% 36.2% 439 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.8x 3.5x - - - - - Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl. impairment on intangible assets (1) 1.8x 3.5x - - - - -

Note: Figures in historical dollars (excluding IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

Operating & Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 6M23 as reported 6M22 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 6M23 6M23 ex IAS 29 6M22 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 38.2 28.6 33.8% 38.2 28.6 33.8% Revenue 809.4 596.5 35.7% -5.8 815.2 593.5 37.4% Aeronautical Revenues 375.6 272.7 37.7% -2.0 377.5 270.4 39.6% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 433.8 323.8 34.0% -3.9 437.7 323.1 35.5% Revenue excluding construction service 718.0 554.5 29.5% -2.6 720.6 548.4 31.4% Operating Income / (Loss) 213.8 125.5 70.4% -36.3 250.1 156.6 59.8% Operating Margin 26.4% 21.0% 539 - 30.7% 26.4% 431 Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 102.1 97.7 4.6% 49.1 53.0 24.8 113.9% EPS (US$) 0.63 0.61 4.5% 0.30 0.33 0.15 113.7% Adjusted EBITDA 293.4 202.2 45.1% 0.5 292.8 199.4 46.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.2% 33.9% 235 - 35.9% 33.6% 232 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service 40.6% 36.3% 424 - 40.4% 36.3% 402 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.8x 3.5x - - - - - Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl. impairment on intangible assets (1) 1.8x 3.5x - - - - -

Note: Figures in historical dollars (excluding IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

To obtain the full text of this earnings release and the earnings presentation, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/Results-Center

2Q23 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

When: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 18, 2023 Who: Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations Dial-in: 1-888-886-7786 (U.S., Toll Free); 1-416-764-8658 (U.S., Local); 0800-652-2435 (UK); 800-797-692 (Italy) *No passcode is required* Webcast: CAAP 2Q23 Earnings Conference Call Replay: 1-877-674-7070 (U.S., Toll Free); 1-416-764-8692 (U.S., Local); Playback Passcode: 943520 #

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain references to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction service, as well as Net Debt:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income for the period before financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC") is defined as income for the period before construction services revenue and cost, financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin ex-IFRIC12") excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to assets under the concession and is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service revenue and cost, by total revenues less Construction service revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service are not measures recognized under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income for the year as determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of our operating performance from continuing operations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information and should note that these measures as calculated by the Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service enhances an investor's understanding of our performance and are useful for investors to assess our operating performance by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and construction services (when applicable).

Net debt is calculated by deducting "Cash and cash equivalents" from total financial debt.

Figures ex-IAS 29 result from dividing nominal Argentine pesos for the Argentine Segment, by the average foreign exchange rate of the Argentine Peso against the US dollar in the period. Percentage variations ex-IAS 29 figures compare results as presented in the prior year quarter before IAS 29 came into effect, against ex-IAS 29 results for this quarter as described above. For comparison purposes, the impact of adopting IAS 29 in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the Company's largest subsidiary in Argentina, is presented separately in each of the applicable sections of this earnings release, in a column denominated "IAS 29". The impact from "Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" is described in more detail page 25 of this report.

Definitions and Concepts

Commercial Revenues: CAAP derives commercial revenue principally from fees resulting from warehouse usage (which includes cargo storage, stowage and warehouse services and related international cargo services), services and retail stores, duty free shops, car parking facilities, catering, hangar services, food and beverage services, retail stores, including royalties collected from retailers' revenue, and rent of space, advertising, fuel, airport counters, VIP lounges and fees collected from other miscellaneous sources, such as telecommunications, car rentals and passenger services.

Construction Service revenue and cost: Investments related to improvements and upgrades to be performed in connection with concession agreements are treated under the intangible asset model established by IFRIC 12. As a result, all expenditures associated with investments required by the concession agreements are treated as revenue generating activities given that they ultimately provide future benefits, and subsequent improvements and upgrades made to the concession are recognized as intangible assets based on the principles of IFRIC 12. The revenue and expense are recognized as profit or loss when the expenditures are performed. The cost for such additions and improvements to concession assets is based on actual costs incurred by CAAP in the execution of the additions or improvements, considering the investment requirements in the concession agreements. Through bidding processes, the Company contracts third parties to carry out such construction or improvement services. The amount of revenues for these services is equal to the amount of costs incurred plus a reasonable margin, which is estimated at an average of 3.0% to 5.0%.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is one of the leading private airport operators in the world, currently operating 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements relating to our future plans, projections, events or prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believes," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Covid-19 impact, delays or unexpected casualties related to construction under our investment plan and master plans, our ability to generate or obtain the requisite capital to fully develop and operate our airports, general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in the geographic markets we serve, decreases in passenger traffic, changes in the fees we may charge under our concession agreements, inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the AR$, EUR, BRL, UYU or the AMD against the U.S. dollar, the early termination, revocation or failure to renew or extend any of our concession agreements, the right of the Argentine Government to buy out the AA2000 Concession Agreement, changes in our investment commitments or our ability to meet our obligations thereunder, existing and future governmental regulations, natural disaster-related losses which may not be fully insurable, terrorism in the international markets we serve, epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises and changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates. The Company encourages you to review the 'Cautionary Statement' and the 'Risk Factor' sections of our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any of CAAP's other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences.

