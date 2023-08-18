Meyer Burger is now prioritizing the establishment of new module and cell production facilities in the United States, driven by favorable market conditions in the country.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland's Meyer Burger Technology AG produced 302 MW of its heterojunction solar modules in Freiberg, Germany, during the first half of this year, surpassing its output for all of 2022. The company reported a 71% year-on-year jump in sales to CHF 96.9 million ($110.5 million). It says that it remains financially strong and is capable of proceeding with its production expansion plans. However, the ...

