Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966 | Ticker-Symbol: N1A
Frankfurt
18.08.23
09:28 Uhr
2,780 Euro
+0,010
+0,36 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.08.2023 | 12:30
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NAVAMEDIC ASA: Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with exercise of employee options

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Navamedic ASA (the "Company"), has today, on 18 August 2023, in accordance with the authorisation granted to it by the general meeting on 1 June 2023, resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 92,500 by issuance of 125,000 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.74, in order to facilitate the settlement of exercise of 125,000 share options. The exercise prices are NOK 14.46 per share for 25,000 of the new shares and NOK 19.00 per share for 100,000 of the new shares. The new shares are subject to a 12 month lock-up period.

Following the registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret), the new share capital of the Company will be NOK 12,841,054.98, divided into 17,352,777 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.74. The share capital increase will be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises as soon as practically possible after the share contribution has been fully paid.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 951 78 680
E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 917 62 842
E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic ASA:

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic full-service provider of high-quality products to hospitals and through pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa-resolution-to-increase-the-share-capital-in-connection-with-exercise-of-employee-options-301904451.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.