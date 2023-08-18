Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.08.2023 | 12:34
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Westpay AB receives observation status (435/23)

Today, August 18, 2023, Westpay AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report
for the second quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Westpay AB (WPAY, ISIN code SE0002169292, order book ID 043370) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.