KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023 was $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share ($0.92 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023 decreased 3.2 percent to $292.4 million from net sales of $302.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023 decreased 3.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended July 30, 2022. Online sales decreased 5.6 percent to $43.6 million for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023, compared to net sales of $46.2 million for the 13-week period ended July 30, 2022.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 29, 2023 decreased 5.9 percent to $575.3 million from net sales of $611.0 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended July 30, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023 decreased 6.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 26-week period ended July 30, 2022. Online sales decreased 5.6 percent to $94.9 million for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023, compared to net sales of $100.6 million for the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share ($0.92 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $50.1 million, or $1.02 per share ($1.01 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 29, 2023 was $88.6 million, or $1.79 per share ($1.78 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $105.4 million, or $2.14 per share ($2.13 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022.

Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, please visit https://buckle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YFkU-QZnRgqRIIMBN2YIOg. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle's investor relations website within twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the live event (https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts).

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 440 stores in 42 states compared with 441 stores in 42 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Financial Tables to Follow

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29,

2023 July 30,

2022 July 29,

2023 July 30,

2022 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 292,428 $ 301,976 $ 575,262 $ 611,040 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 154,016 156,607 303,593 313,511 Gross profit 138,412 145,369 271,669 297,529 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 68,737 67,982 134,839 135,228 General and administrative 12,914 11,674 26,339 23,529 81,651 79,656 161,178 158,757 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 56,761 65,713 110,491 138,772 OTHER INCOME, Net 3,693 703 6,832 828 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 60,454 66,416 117,323 139,600 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 14,814 16,272 28,747 34,202 NET INCOME $ 45,640 $ 50,144 $ 88,576 $ 105,398 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 1.79 $ 2.14 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 1.01 $ 1.78 $ 2.13 Basic weighted average shares 49,513 49,214 49,513 49,214 Diluted weighted average shares 49,875 49,535 49,868 49,531

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS July 29,

2023 January 28,

2023 (1) July 30,

2022 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,583 $ 252,077 $ 266,731 Short-term investments 23,714 20,997 17,387 Receivables 9,675 12,648 13,015 Inventory 136,074 125,134 128,498 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,181 12,480 9,445 Total current assets 455,227 423,336 435,076 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 475,997 466,321 460,362 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (356,737 ) (353,919 ) (353,929 ) 119,260 112,402 106,433 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 251,978 271,421 234,634 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 23,616 20,624 20,640 OTHER ASSETS 11,466 9,796 12,281 Total assets $ 861,547 $ 837,579 $ 809,064 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 54,261 $ 44,835 $ 63,036 Accrued employee compensation 22,357 55,490 29,509 Accrued store operating expenses 26,533 19,754 30,497 Gift certificates redeemable 12,960 16,777 12,411 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 80,664 89,187 80,827 Total current liabilities 196,775 226,043 216,280 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 23,616 20,624 20,163 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 204,620 214,598 183,643 Total liabilities 425,011 461,265 420,086 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,445,926 shares at July 29, 2023, 50,092,616 shares at January 28, 2023, and 50,094,751 shares at July 30, 2022 504 501 501 Additional paid-in capital 185,921 178,964 173,046 Retained earnings 250,111 196,849 215,431 Total stockholders' equity 436,536 376,314 388,978 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 861,547 $ 837,579 $ 809,064 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

