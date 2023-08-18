Cheetah Mobile Announces First Half 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half 2023 ended June 30, 2023 .
Management Commentary
Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the first half of 2023, Cheetah Mobile's total revenue was RMB337.4 million ( USD46.5 million ), aligning with our guidance. Despite operating challenges, we maintain strong confidence in the growth potential of our membership and subscription business. Throughout this period, we launched several innovative AI-powered products that have yielded favorable outcomes. Moving forward, we remain committed to optimizing our revenue structure by strategically streamlining unprofitable operations. At the same time, we anticipate ramping up investments in AI technology and products to empower our valued customers and enable them to thrive in the new era of AI. We are steadfastly dedicated to navigating the current challenging landscape while capitalizing on the opportunities that lie ahead."
Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the first half of 2023, we continued prudent cost management practices that resulted in a reduction of our non-GAAP operating loss. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2023, we maintained a robust cash position of RMB2,071.1 million . This strong liquidity position holds immense strategic importance as it provides us with the necessary capacity to make investments that support our long-term growth and sustainable development objectives. Through diligent cost management and the preservation of a solid cash foundation, we are well-positioned to seize opportunities and allocate resources effectively, ensuring a prosperous future for our company."
First Half 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues were RMB337.4 million ( US$46.5 million ) in the first half of 2023, representing a decrease of 5.5% year over year.
Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 14.5% year over year to RMB235.6 million ( US$32.5 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was due to the strategic downsizing of our advertising business, coupled with external market headwinds.
Revenues from the AI and others were RMB101.7 million ( US$14.0 million ) in the first half of 2023, representing a 24.8% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growth of our advertising agency services as well as our global cloud service business.
COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues decreased by 8.0% year over year to RMB113.3 million ( US$15.6 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in traffic acquisition costs and channel costs associated with our advertising business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 7.9% year over year to RMB113.1 million ( US$15.6 million ) in the first half of 2023.
Gross profit decreased by 4.2% year over year to RMB224.0 million ( US$30.9 million ) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 4.2% year over year to RMB224.3 million ( US$30.9 million ) in the first half of 2023.
Gross margin was 66.4% in the first half of 2023, compared to 65.5% in the first half of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.5% in the first half of 2023, compared to 65.6% in the first half of 2022.
OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES
Total operating expenses decreased by 7.8% year over year to RMB331.9 million ( US$45.8 million ) in the first half of 2023. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 11.9% year over year to RMB314.0 million ( US$43.3 million ) in the first half of 2023.
- Research and development expenses decreased by 2.3% year over year to RMB92.9 million ( US$12.8 million ) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 2.9% year over year to RMB92.0 million ( US$12.7 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to our continuous effort to improve operating efficiency.
- Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 23.2% year over year to RMB130.8 million ( US$18.0 million ) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 23.0% year over year RMB130.4 million ( US$18.0 million ) in the first half of 2023. This year-over-year decrease was the result of strategic reduction in promotional activities.
- General and administrative expenses increased by 11.4% year over year to RMB110.5 million ( US$15.2 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year increase was attributable to inclusion of share-based compensation expenses arising from our newly implemented 2023 share incentive plan. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 3.3% year over year to RMB93.8 million ( US$12.9 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a reduction of certain professional fee.
Operating loss was RMB107.9 million ( US$14.9 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB126.1 million in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB89.8 million ( US$12.4 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB122.2 million in the same period of the last year.
- Operating profit for the internet business was RMB10.1 million in the first half of 2023, compared to an operating loss of RMB18.1 million in the same period last year.
- Operating loss for AI and others was RMB99.9 million in the first half of 2023, compare with an operating loss of RMB104.0 million in the same period last year.
Share-based compensation expenses were RMB18.1 million ( US$2.5 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB3.9 million in the same period of the last year. The year-over-year increase was attributable to our newly implemented 2023 share incentive plan.
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
Other expense, net was RMB154.2 million ( US$21.3 million ) in the first half of 2023, which was primarily from the fair value change of some investments.
NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB277.4 million ( US$38.3 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB72.6 million in the same period of the last year.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB259.3 million ( US$35.8 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB68.6 million in the same period of the last year.
NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS
Diluted loss per ADS was RMB9.67 (US$1.33) in the first half of 2023, compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.59 in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB9.04 (US$1.25) in the first half of 2023, compared to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.45 in the same period of the last year.
BALANCE SHEET
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2,071.1 million ( US$285.6 million ).
SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,497,535,861 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
Business Outlook
For the second half of 2023, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB310 million ( US$42.8 million ) and RMB360 million ( US$49.6 million ). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:
- Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense
- Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income, net and income tax expenses
The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,515,799
1,956,275
269,783
Restricted cash
696
723
100
Short-term investments
156,182
114,150
15,742
Accounts receivable, net
283,774
321,990
44,404
Prepayments and other current assets, net
968,145
1,127,692
155,516
Due from related parties, net
199,099
214,027
29,516
Total current assets
3,123,695
3,734,857
515,061
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
58,727
45,817
6,318
Operating lease right-of-use assets
39,579
32,283
4,452
Intangible assets, net
8,430
7,396
1,020
Investment in equity investees
238,591
234,643
32,359
Other long term investments
1,553,740
1,351,555
186,388
Due from related parties, net
3,840
-
-
Deferred tax assets
19,337
20,235
2,791
Other non-current assets
93,480
67,419
9,296
Total non-current assets
2,015,724
1,759,348
242,624
Total assets
5,139,419
5,494,205
757,685
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
132,994
130,184
17,953
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,586,769
2,126,135
293,207
Due to related parties
23,629
31,253
4,310
Income tax payable
35,135
36,266
5,001
Total current liabilities
1,778,527
2,323,838
320,471
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
55,770
57,824
7,974
Other non-current liabilities
200,336
200,667
27,673
Total non-current liabilities
256,106
258,491
35,647
Total liabilities
2,034,633
2,582,329
356,118
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
236
244
34
Additional paid-in capital
2,688,571
2,704,592
372,980
Accumulated deficit
(9,424)
(287,190)
(39,605)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
353,948
419,327
57,828
Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity
3,033,331
2,836,973
391,237
Noncontrolling interests
71,455
74,903
10,330
Total equity
3,104,786
2,911,876
401,567
Total liabilities and equity
5,139,419
5,494,205
757,685
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
357,023
337,385
46,528
Internet business
275,468
235,645
32,497
AI and others
81,555
101,740
14,031
Cost of revenues (a)
(123,221)
(113,349)
(15,632)
Gross profit
233,802
224,036
30,896
Operating income and expenses:
Research and development (a)
(95,037)
(92,854)
(12,805)
Selling and marketing (a)
(170,339)
(130,827)
(18,042)
General and administrative (a)
(99,188)
(110,459)
(15,233)
Other operating income
4,682
2,215
305
Total operating income and expenses
(359,882)
(331,925)
(45,775)
Operating loss
(126,080)
(107,889)
(14,879)
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
14,163
27,238
3,756
Foreign exchange losses
(55,039)
(34,221)
(4,719)
Other income/(expense), net
91,158
(154,152)
(21,259)
Loss before taxes
(75,798)
(269,024)
(37,101)
Income tax expenses
(1,129)
(3,761)
(519)
Net loss
(76,927)
(272,785)
(37,620)
Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,355)
4,608
635
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(72,572)
(277,393)
(38,255)
Net loss per share
Basic
(0.0504)
(0.1925)
(0.0265)
Diluted
(0.0517)
(0.1933)
(0.0267)
Net loss per ADS
Basic
(2.5207)
(9.6239)
(1.3272)
Diluted
(2.5865)
(9.6665)
(1.3331)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
1,439,543,148
1,452,066,835
1,452,066,835
Diluted
1,439,543,148
1,452,066,835
1,452,066,835
|
Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding
Basic
28,790,863
29,041,337
29,041,337
Diluted
28,790,863
29,041,337
29,041,337
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax of nil
Foreign currency translation adjustments
151,644
108,142
14,913
Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, net
-
(43,494)
(5,998)
Total other comprehensive income
151,644
64,648
8,915
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
74,717
(208,137)
(28,705)
Less: Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7,709)
3,877
535
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
82,426
(212,014)
(29,240)
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
(a) Share-based compensation expenses
RMB
RMB
USD
Cost of revenues
403
226
31
Research and development
321
870
120
Selling and marketing
1,039
391
54
General and administrative
2,165
16,643
2,295
Total
3,928
18,130
2,500
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
337,385
-
337,385
46,528
Cost of revenues
(113,349)
226
(113,123)
(15,601)
Gross profit
224,036
226
224,262
30,927
Research and development
(92,854)
870
(91,984)
(12,685)
Selling and marketing
(130,827)
391
(130,436)
(17,988)
General and administrative
(110,459)
16,643
(93,816)
(12,938)
Other operating income
2,215
-
2,215
305
Total operating income and expenses
(331,925)
17,904
(314,021)
(43,306)
Operating loss
(107,889)
18,130
(89,759)
(12,379)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(277,393)
18,130
(259,263)
(35,755)
Diluted loss per ordinary share (RMB)
(0.1933)
0.0125
(0.1808)
Diluted loss per ADS (RMB)
(9.6665)
0.6243
(9.0422)
Diluted loss per ADS (USD)
(1.3331)
0.0861
(1.2470)
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
357,023
-
357,023
Cost of revenues
(123,221)
403
(122,818)
Gross profit
233,802
403
234,205
Research and development
(95,037)
321
(94,716)
Selling and marketing
(170,339)
1,039
(169,300)
General and administrative
(99,188)
2,165
(97,023)
Other operating income
4,682
-
4,682
Total operating income and expenses
(359,882)
3,525
(356,357)
Operating loss
(126,080)
3,928
(122,152)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(72,572)
3,928
(68,644)
Diluted loss per ordinary share (RMB)
(0.0517)
0.0027
(0.0490)
Diluted loss per ADS (RMB)
(2.5865)
0.1364
(2.4501)
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Information about Segment
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Internet Business
AI and others
Unallocated*
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenue
235,645
101,740
-
337,385
46,528
Operating profit/(loss)
10,125
(99,884)
(18,130)
(107,889)
(14,879)
Operating margin
4.3
%
(98.2)
%
-
(32.0)
%
(32.0)
%
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Internet Business
AI and others
Unallocated*
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenue
275,468
81,555
-
357,023
Operating loss
(18,107)
(104,045)
(3,928)
(126,080)
Operating margin
(6.6)
%
(127.6)
%
-
(35.3)
%
* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
USD
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(72,572)
(277,393)
(38,255)
Add:
Income tax expenses
1,129
3,761
519
Interest income, net
(14,163)
(27,238)
(3,756)
Depreciation and amortization
27,892
17,106
2,359
Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,355)
4,608
635
Other (income)/expense, net
(36,119)
188,373
25,978
Share-based compensation
3,928
18,130
2,500
Adjusted EBITDA
(94,260)
(72,653)
(10,020)
SOURCE Cheetah Mobile