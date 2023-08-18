Cheetah Mobile Announces First Half 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half 2023 ended June 30, 2023 .

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the first half of 2023, Cheetah Mobile's total revenue was RMB337.4 million ( USD46.5 million ), aligning with our guidance. Despite operating challenges, we maintain strong confidence in the growth potential of our membership and subscription business. Throughout this period, we launched several innovative AI-powered products that have yielded favorable outcomes. Moving forward, we remain committed to optimizing our revenue structure by strategically streamlining unprofitable operations. At the same time, we anticipate ramping up investments in AI technology and products to empower our valued customers and enable them to thrive in the new era of AI. We are steadfastly dedicated to navigating the current challenging landscape while capitalizing on the opportunities that lie ahead."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the first half of 2023, we continued prudent cost management practices that resulted in a reduction of our non-GAAP operating loss. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2023, we maintained a robust cash position of RMB2,071.1 million . This strong liquidity position holds immense strategic importance as it provides us with the necessary capacity to make investments that support our long-term growth and sustainable development objectives. Through diligent cost management and the preservation of a solid cash foundation, we are well-positioned to seize opportunities and allocate resources effectively, ensuring a prosperous future for our company."

First Half 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB337.4 million ( US$46.5 million ) in the first half of 2023, representing a decrease of 5.5% year over year.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 14.5% year over year to RMB235.6 million ( US$32.5 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was due to the strategic downsizing of our advertising business, coupled with external market headwinds.

Revenues from the AI and others were RMB101.7 million ( US$14.0 million ) in the first half of 2023, representing a 24.8% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growth of our advertising agency services as well as our global cloud service business.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 8.0% year over year to RMB113.3 million ( US$15.6 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in traffic acquisition costs and channel costs associated with our advertising business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 7.9% year over year to RMB113.1 million ( US$15.6 million ) in the first half of 2023.

Gross profit decreased by 4.2% year over year to RMB224.0 million ( US$30.9 million ) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 4.2% year over year to RMB224.3 million ( US$30.9 million ) in the first half of 2023.

Gross margin was 66.4% in the first half of 2023, compared to 65.5% in the first half of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.5% in the first half of 2023, compared to 65.6% in the first half of 2022.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 7.8% year over year to RMB331.9 million ( US$45.8 million ) in the first half of 2023. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 11.9% year over year to RMB314.0 million ( US$43.3 million ) in the first half of 2023.

Research and development expenses decreased by 2.3% year over year to RMB92.9 million ( US$12.8 million ) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 2.9% year over year to RMB92.0 million ( US$12.7 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to our continuous effort to improve operating efficiency.

decreased by 2.3% year over year to RMB92.9 million ( US$12.8 million ) in the first half of 2023. decreased by 2.9% year over year to RMB92.0 million ( US$12.7 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to our continuous effort to improve operating efficiency. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 23.2% year over year to RMB130.8 million ( US$18.0 million ) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 23.0% year over year RMB130.4 million ( US$18.0 million ) in the first half of 2023. This year-over-year decrease was the result of strategic reduction in promotional activities.

decreased by 23.2% year over year to RMB130.8 million ( US$18.0 million ) in the first half of 2023. decreased by 23.0% year over year RMB130.4 million ( US$18.0 million ) in the first half of 2023. This year-over-year decrease was the result of strategic reduction in promotional activities. General and administrative expenses increased by 11.4% year over year to RMB110.5 million ( US$15.2 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year increase was attributable to inclusion of share-based compensation expenses arising from our newly implemented 2023 share incentive plan. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 3.3% year over year to RMB93.8 million ( US$12.9 million ) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a reduction of certain professional fee.

Operating loss was RMB107.9 million ( US$14.9 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB126.1 million in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB89.8 million ( US$12.4 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB122.2 million in the same period of the last year.

Operating profit for the internet business was RMB10.1 million in the first half of 2023, compared to an operating loss of RMB18.1 million in the same period last year.

was RMB10.1 million in the first half of 2023, compared to an operating loss of RMB18.1 million in the same period last year. Operating loss for AI and others was RMB99.9 million in the first half of 2023, compare with an operating loss of RMB104.0 million in the same period last year.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB18.1 million ( US$2.5 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB3.9 million in the same period of the last year. The year-over-year increase was attributable to our newly implemented 2023 share incentive plan.

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

Other expense, net was RMB154.2 million ( US$21.3 million ) in the first half of 2023, which was primarily from the fair value change of some investments.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB277.4 million ( US$38.3 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB72.6 million in the same period of the last year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB259.3 million ( US$35.8 million ) in the first half of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB68.6 million in the same period of the last year.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB9.67 (US$1.33) in the first half of 2023, compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.59 in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB9.04 (US$1.25) in the first half of 2023, compared to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.45 in the same period of the last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2,071.1 million ( US$285.6 million ).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,497,535,861 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

Business Outlook

For the second half of 2023, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB310 million ( US$42.8 million ) and RMB360 million ( US$49.6 million ). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of



December 31, 2022



June 30, 2023



RMB



RMB



USD

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

1,515,799





1,956,275





269,783

Restricted cash

696





723





100

Short-term investments

156,182





114,150





15,742

Accounts receivable, net

283,774





321,990





44,404

Prepayments and other current assets, net

968,145





1,127,692





155,516

Due from related parties, net

199,099





214,027





29,516

Total current assets

3,123,695





3,734,857





515,061



















Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net

58,727





45,817





6,318

Operating lease right-of-use assets

39,579





32,283





4,452

Intangible assets, net

8,430





7,396





1,020

Investment in equity investees

238,591





234,643





32,359

Other long term investments

1,553,740





1,351,555





186,388

Due from related parties, net

3,840





-





-

Deferred tax assets

19,337





20,235





2,791

Other non-current assets

93,480





67,419





9,296

Total non-current assets

2,015,724





1,759,348





242,624



















Total assets

5,139,419





5,494,205





757,685



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

132,994





130,184





17,953

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,586,769





2,126,135





293,207

Due to related parties

23,629





31,253





4,310

Income tax payable

35,135





36,266





5,001

Total current liabilities

1,778,527





2,323,838





320,471



















Non-current liabilities:















Deferred tax liabilities

55,770





57,824





7,974

Other non-current liabilities

200,336





200,667





27,673

Total non-current liabilities

256,106





258,491





35,647



















Total liabilities

2,034,633





2,582,329





356,118



















Shareholders' equity:















Ordinary shares

236





244





34

Additional paid-in capital

2,688,571





2,704,592





372,980

Accumulated deficit

(9,424)





(287,190)





(39,605)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

353,948





419,327





57,828

Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

3,033,331





2,836,973





391,237

Noncontrolling interests

71,455





74,903





10,330



















Total equity

3,104,786





2,911,876





401,567



















Total liabilities and equity

5,139,419





5,494,205





757,685



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)





For The Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023





RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues



357,023





337,385





46,528

Internet business



275,468





235,645





32,497

AI and others



81,555





101,740





14,031

Cost of revenues (a)



(123,221)





(113,349)





(15,632)

Gross profit



233,802





224,036





30,896





















Operating income and expenses:

















Research and development (a)



(95,037)





(92,854)





(12,805)

Selling and marketing (a)



(170,339)





(130,827)





(18,042)

General and administrative (a)



(99,188)





(110,459)





(15,233)

Other operating income



4,682





2,215





305

Total operating income and expenses



(359,882)





(331,925)





(45,775)





















Operating loss



(126,080)





(107,889)





(14,879)

Other income/(expenses):

















Interest income, net



14,163





27,238





3,756

Foreign exchange losses



(55,039)





(34,221)





(4,719)

Other income/(expense), net



91,158





(154,152)





(21,259)





















Loss before taxes



(75,798)





(269,024)





(37,101)

Income tax expenses



(1,129)





(3,761)





(519)

Net loss



(76,927)





(272,785)





(37,620)

Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4,355)





4,608





635

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders



(72,572)





(277,393)





(38,255)





















Net loss per share

















Basic



(0.0504)





(0.1925)





(0.0265)

Diluted



(0.0517)





(0.1933)





(0.0267)





















Net loss per ADS

















Basic



(2.5207)





(9.6239)





(1.3272)

Diluted



(2.5865)





(9.6665)





(1.3331)





















Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic



1,439,543,148





1,452,066,835





1,452,066,835

Diluted



1,439,543,148





1,452,066,835





1,452,066,835

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding

















Basic



28,790,863





29,041,337





29,041,337

Diluted



28,790,863





29,041,337





29,041,337





















Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax of nil

















Foreign currency translation adjustments



151,644





108,142





14,913

Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, net



-





(43,494)





(5,998)

Total other comprehensive income



151,644





64,648





8,915

Total comprehensive income/(loss)



74,717





(208,137)





(28,705)

Less: Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(7,709)





3,877





535

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders



82,426





(212,014)





(29,240)







For The Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023

(a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB



RMB



USD

Cost of revenues



403





226





31

Research and development



321





870





120

Selling and marketing



1,039





391





54

General and administrative



2,165





16,643





2,295

Total



3,928





18,130





2,500



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



GAAP



Share-based



Non-GAAP



Result



Compensation



Result



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues

337,385





-





337,385





46,528

Cost of revenues

(113,349)





226





(113,123)





(15,601)

Gross profit

224,036





226





224,262





30,927

























Research and development

(92,854)





870





(91,984)





(12,685)

Selling and marketing

(130,827)





391





(130,436)





(17,988)

General and administrative

(110,459)





16,643





(93,816)





(12,938)

Other operating income

2,215





-





2,215





305

Total operating income and expenses

(331,925)





17,904





(314,021)





(43,306)

























Operating loss

(107,889)





18,130





(89,759)





(12,379)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(277,393)





18,130





(259,263)





(35,755)

























Diluted loss per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.1933)





0.0125





(0.1808)







Diluted loss per ADS (RMB)

(9.6665)





0.6243





(9.0422)







Diluted loss per ADS (USD)

(1.3331)





0.0861





(1.2470)











For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022





GAAP



Share-based



Non-GAAP





Result



Compensation



Result





RMB



RMB



RMB



Revenues

357,023





-





357,023



Cost of revenues

(123,221)





403





(122,818)



Gross profit

233,802





403





234,205























Research and development

(95,037)





321





(94,716)



Selling and marketing

(170,339)





1,039





(169,300)



General and administrative

(99,188)





2,165





(97,023)



Other operating income

4,682





-





4,682



Total operating income and expenses

(359,882)





3,525





(356,357)























Operating loss

(126,080)





3,928





(122,152)



Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(72,572)





3,928





(68,644)























Diluted loss per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0517)





0.0027





(0.0490)



Diluted loss per ADS (RMB)

(2.5865)





0.1364





(2.4501)





CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023





Internet Business



AI and others



Unallocated*



Consolidated





RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenue



235,645





101,740





-





337,385





46,528

Operating profit/(loss)



10,125





(99,884)





(18,130)





(107,889)





(14,879)

Operating margin



4.3 %



(98.2) %



-





(32.0) %



(32.0) %





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022







Internet Business



AI and others



Unallocated*



Consolidated







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



Revenue



275,468





81,555





-





357,023



Operating loss



(18,107)





(104,045)





(3,928)





(126,080)



Operating margin



(6.6) %



(127.6) %



-





(35.3) %



* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023





RMB



RMB



USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders



(72,572)





(277,393)





(38,255)

Add:

















Income tax expenses



1,129





3,761





519

Interest income, net



(14,163)





(27,238)





(3,756)

Depreciation and amortization



27,892





17,106





2,359

Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4,355)





4,608





635

Other (income)/expense, net



(36,119)





188,373





25,978

Share-based compensation



3,928





18,130





2,500

Adjusted EBITDA



(94,260)





(72,653)





(10,020)



