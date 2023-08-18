China will introduce technical standards and policies for the wind and solar industries to recycle their decommissioned equipment by 2030. China will set up a recycling system for ageing wind turbines and solar panels, drawing up new industrial standards and rules to decommission, dismantle, and recycle wind and solar facilities, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and five other state agencies said on Thursday. The state planning agency said that China would have a "basically mature" full-process recycling system for wind turbines and solar panels by the end of the decade. China's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...