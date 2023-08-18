Majorica USA Inc: MAJORICA, Iconic Spanish Pearl Brand, Debuts the First U.S. Store at Aventura Mall

MAJORICA announces the opening of its inaugural store in the U.S. on the Upper Level in Aventura Mall in Miami. MAJORICA is known for the invention of a perfect Mallorca pearl and exquisite fine jewelry, along with 130 years of innovation.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / MAJORICA, the heritage Spanish brand, continues to captivate the world by infusing its designs and perfect pearls with the brand's very soul, essence, and cherished values. The distinguished Spanish jewelry brand renowned for its exquisite pearls and timeless designs proudly announces the grand opening of its inaugural U.S. store, situated in the Upper Level of Aventura Mall.

Classic Meets Everyone

Created by a scientist and fueled by over 130 years of innovation, MAJORICA remains unwavering in its commitment to delivering perfect pearls and jewelry that transcend time. As the brand takes this monumental step to expand in the U.S., it brings with it the same captivating essence that has enthralled global audiences for generations.

"After meticulous market research and in-depth data analysis, we have strategically selected Miami, Florida, as the inaugural hub for expanding MAJORICA's distribution across the United States. Aventura Mall stands as an ideal gateway, granting us access to a dynamic blend of guests who already hold a keen appreciation for our brand," reveals Elena Stungis, Vice President of Sales for the U.S., Canada, and TR Americas. "With great enthusiasm, we are excited to offer our extensive assortment of more than 700 items, tailored to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of pearl aficionados. We have even created an exclusive necklace just for the Aventura Mall store opening."

For further insights into MAJORICA, kindly visit our store located in Upper Level at Aventura Mall, Miami, or our website https://us.majorica.com.

ABOUT MAJORICA

MAJORICA has skillfully conveyed the soul, essence, and values of our brand through the elegant designs and the inimitable pearls. Beauty, elegance, character, sensuality, strength - these elements form a unique tapestry that embodies the personality of our jewelry. With more than 130 years of history, MAJORICA remains grounded in its origins, while embracing a classic yet modern, traditional yet innovative approach. Our MAJORICA pearls traverse the globe, all while embracing the present like never before.

ABOUT AVENTURA MALL

Aventura Mall is the premier shopping destination in Miami and South Florida, and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 stores from luxury fashion brands to shopper favorites. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall; The Aventura Farmers Market, which showcases dozens of farmers and artisans; and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program highlighting 20+ museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums, which visitors can enjoy via a self-guided ArtWalk audio tour.

