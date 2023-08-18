Rail Vision Ltd.: Rail Vision Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) ("Rail Vision" or the "Company"), a development stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



"We continued to strengthen our foundation during the second quarter, completing a series of transactions that raised gross proceeds of $6 million, including an additional investment by our largest shareholder, Knorr-Bremse," commented Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision. "In addition to fortifying our balance sheet, these transactions lay a robust base for accelerated growth as are growing number of proof-of-concept customers transition to larger purchase orders and contracts."

Hania continued, "The strength of our financial position is a testament to our innovative, industry-leading technology. Our AI-based railway obstacle detection systems are not just about delivering cutting-edge solutions; they are about saving lives, increasing efficiency, and dramatically reducing expenses for railway operators. We firmly believe that our technology will significantly enhance railway safety worldwide, creating considerable benefits and adding substantial value to every stakeholder in the train ecosystem, from passengers to businesses relying on rail transport."

"This successful quarter brings us one step closer to our vision of making railways safer and more efficient. The trust and support of our investors during this journey fuels our commitment to continuously innovate and lead the way in railway safety technology," concluded Hania.

Second Quarter 2023 & Recent Highlights

Further testing is underway for a leading US-based rail and leasing services company that purchased a Rail Vision Switch Yard System during Q1 2023 after a successful demo and initial testing. This new customer, which offers a suite of rail-centric services, including in-plant rail switching and material handling services, is expected to complete its evaluation during Q3 2023, setting the stage for potential implementation of our technology across their fleet.



Executed a series of transactions raising aggregate gross proceeds of $6 million in May 2023. The transactions included definitive securities purchase agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 3,947,368 Ordinary Shares, at a purchase price of $0.76 per share, in a registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement of an even number of five-year common warrants, each to purchase one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $0.84 per share. In an additional concurrent private placement, Rail Vision entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with Knorr-Bremse, the Company's largest shareholder, for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 3,947,368 Ordinary Shares and 3,947,368 five-year common warrants exercisable at $0.84 per Ordinary Share. The private placement with Knorr-Bremse was approved by Rail Vision's shareholders in June 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Research and development ("R&D") expenses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were $1,838,000, compared to R&D expenses of $1,683,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in R&D salaries and equipment purchases.



General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were $1,125,000, compared to $1,315,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease is primarily attributed to a decrease in salaries mainly related to significant changes in USD/NIS exchange rate and one-time bonus in April 2022, and decrease in share based payments.



Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $2,952,000 or $0.16 per ordinary share, compared to a net loss of $2,902,000, or $0.19 per ordinary share, in the three months ended June 30, 2022.



As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $8.2 million, compared to $12.9 million as of June 30, 2022.



About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses opportunities for growth and interest from potential customers. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Rail Vision is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Rail Vision Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data) June 30,

December

2023 31, 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $8,192 $8,270 Restricted cash 214 222 Trade accounts receivable -- 115 Other current assets 420 225 Inventory 491 -- Total current assets 9,317 8,832 Non-current Assets: Operating lease - right of use asset 1,004 1,151 Fixed assets, net 506 449 Total Non-current assets 1,510 1,600 Total assets 10,827 10,432 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 223 56 Current operating lease liability 267 281 Other accounts payable 1,721 1,032 Total current liabilities 2,211 1,369 Non-current operating lease liability 626 798 Total liabilities 2,837 2,167 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 par value 68 46 Additional paid in capital 68,571 63,033 Accumulated deficit (60,649) (54,814) Total shareholders' equity 7,990 8,265 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 10,827 10,432







Rail Vision Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data) Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $-- $219 $-- $-- Cost of revenues -- (358) -- -- Gross Loss -- (139) -- -- Research and development expenses, net (3,682) (3,106) (1,838) (1,683) General and administrative (2,303) (2,128) (1,125) (1,315) Operating loss (5,985) (5,373) (2,963) (2,998) Financing income, net 150 125 11 96 Net loss for the period (5,835) (5,248) (2,952) (2,902) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.34) (0.42) (0.16) (0.19) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per ordinary share 17,337,358 12,414,547 18,891,950 15,671,472

Rail Vision Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Convertible Preferred A Shares Ordinary Shares Number

of shares USD Number

of shares USD Additional

paid in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2023 -- -- 15,896,040 46 63,033 (54,814) 8,265 Issuance of shares as a result of exercise of warrants -- -- 195,448 1 (1) -- -- Issuance of units of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses (*) -- -- 7,894,736 21 5,374 -- 5,395 Share-based payment -- -- -- -- 165 -- 165 Loss for the period -- -- -- -- -- (5,835) (5,835) Balance as of June 30, 2023 -- -- 23,986,224 68 68,571 (60,649) 7,990 (*) Issuance expenses in the amount of approximately $605.







Rail Vision Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Cont.) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data) Convertible Preferred A Shares

Ordinary Shares Number

of shares USD Number of

shares USD Additional

paid in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2022 51,282 9,965 9,157,324 25 35,987 (44,339) (8,327) Issuance of convertible preferred shares 10,256 2,000 -- -- -- -- -- Conversion of convertible preferred shares into ordinary shares upon completion of initial public offering (61,538) (11,965) 2,707,672 8 11,957 -- 11,965 Issuance of units of ordinary shares and warrants in connection with the initial public offering, net of issuance expenses (**) -- -- 3,787,241 12 13,575 -- 13,587 Conversion of convertible debt into ordinary shares upon completion of initial public offering -- -- 242,131 1 999 -- 1,000 Issuance of ordinary shares as a result of exercise of options -- -- 1,672 (*) 10 -- 10 Share-based payment -- -- -- -- 289 -- 289 Loss for the period -- -- -- -- -- (5,248) (5,248) Balance as of June 30, 2022 -- -- 15,896,040 46 62,817 (49,587) 13,276 (*)Represents an amount less than $1. (**) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $2,060.