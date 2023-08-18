My Green Lab Renews Partnership With the United Nations High-Level Climate Champions To Accelerate Healthcare Sector's Carbon Reduction and Resilience Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / My Green Lab, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research, today announces a renewed partnership with the United Nations High-Level Climate Champions. Supporting the United Nations' Race to Zero Campaign, which aims to halve global carbon emissions by 2023, this renewed collaboration will empower more organizations than ever to achieve their carbon commitments through My Green Lab's programs and research.

Building on the success of the current partnership in advancing the biotech and pharma industry's commitments, the renewed partnership will more broadly address the healthcare value chain. My Green Lab's VP of Investments and Partnerships, Ryan Arnold, has been appointed the Health Sector Lead at the High-Level Climate Champions. "Biotech and pharma play a huge role within the sector, but there are more opportunities across the healthcare value chain where My Green Lab's tools can help drive systemic change," says Arnold.

My Green Lab Certification was selected as a Race to Zero Breakthrough Outcome in 2021, establishing a target that 95% of labs in biotech and pharma achieve Certification at the highest level by 2030. Over 2,000 labs and 24,000 scientists from 45 countries have engaged with the program, including 35 of the largest biotech and pharma companies. Currently, 71% of companies in the sector with over $1 billion in revenue that have joined the Race to Zero are working on a My Green Lab Certification. The rapidly growing program is recognized as the gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices worldwide.

In addition to ensuring the adoption of My Green Lab Certification in laboratories, the renewed partnership will build upon My Green Lab's groundbreaking report on the carbon impact of biotech and pharma that tracks the industry's progress to net zero carbon.

"With only seven years until 2030, we must urgently accelerate the decarbonization of all parts of the economy. My Green Lab has been our key partner since 2022 to align the pharma and biotech sector with the goals of the Paris Agreement. This year, we're thrilled to expand our partnership to the whole health sector and focus on both decarbonization and resilience in the frame of the 2030 Breakthroughs and the Sharm El Sheikh Adaptation Agenda, with expected highlights at COP28," says Emmanuelle Pinault, Director of Systems Transformation, High-Level Climate Champions.

For more information, contact ryanarnold@climatechampions.team.

Learn more about My Green Lab at www.MyGreenLab.org.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

About the High Level Climate Champions

The UN Climate Change High-Level Champions engage non-State actors to support governments in delivering the goals of the Paris Agreement. Working with the Marrakech Partnership - a global alliance of more than 320 major initiatives and coalitions - the High-Level Champions enhance the ambition of cities, regions, businesses and investors and other non-State actors, to collectively race towards a fair, resilient and zero carbon world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from My Green Lab on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: My Green Lab

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/my-green-lab

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: My Green Lab

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775151/My-Green-Lab-Renews-Partnership-With-the-United-Nations-High-Level-Climate-Champions-To-Accelerate-Healthcare-Sectors-Carbon-Reduction-and-Resilience-Efforts