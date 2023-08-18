Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Provides Additional Info to Help Combat Illegal Short Selling

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide additional information with respect to its efforts to help identify and combat potential short selling of the Company's stock and protect the interests of its shareholders.

As previously disclosed, independent reports obtained by Camber suggest the following organizations continually have the largest trade imbalances regarding the trading of Camber's stock: (i) Merrill Lynch; (ii) TD Ameritrade; (iii) Charles Schwab; (iv) E-Trade; (v) Apex; (vi) Wedbush; and (vii) National Financial Services.

The contact information for the Chief Compliance Officer for each of the above-mentioned organizations, as reported on https://brokercheck.finra.org, is as follows:

Name of Organization Address Chief Compliance Officer Tel. No. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated 4804 E Deer Lake Drive 4th Floor, Jacksonville, FL, 32246 David A. Piscitelli 800-637-7455 TD Ameritrade Inc. 200 S 108th Ave, Omaha, NE 68154 Lynn Marie Konop 800-669-3900 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. 3000 Schwab Way, Westlake, TX 76262-8104 Charles Nichols 415-636-7000 E-Trade Securities LLC Harborside 2, 200 Hudson ST. Suite 501, Jersey City, NJ 07311 James E. Karayanis 201-499-9900 Apex Clearing Corporation One Dallas Center, 350 N. St. Paul Suite 1300, Dallas TX 75201 John F. Robbins 214-765-1100 Wedbush Securities Inc. 1000 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90017-2457 Erin K. Preston 213-688-8090 National Financial Services LLC 245 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210 Janet M. Dyer 617-563-7000

James Doris, President & CEO of Camber stated "Correspondence to these organizations often gets ignored. We encourage shareholders that have accounts with any of the above-mentioned organizations to contact the Compliance Officer and demand an immediate internal investigation. We prefer to work with these organizations amicably and collaboratively but they have to demonstrate they are firmly committed to eliminating all imbalances and preventing future occurrences."

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

