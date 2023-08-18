Subaru of America: Cox Automotive Presents 2023 Leader in Sustainability Award To Mark Miller Subaru

Originally published on Cox Automotive

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Cox Automotive presented its annual Leader in Sustainability Award to Mark Miller Subaru, a dealership with two locations - Midtown and South Towne - serving communities along the Wasatch Front in north-central Utah and throughout the state.

The Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award recognizes a dealership for outstanding in-dealership sustainability programs related to waste reduction, energy or water conservation and focused on innovation, creativity, and engagement with its employees and the community. Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley presented the award during NADA Show 2023 in Dallas on Friday, Jan. 27.

"I am pleased to present the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award to Mark Miller Subaru for its extraordinary commitment to the environment and doing business the right way," said Rowley. "The Cox commitment to building a better future for the next generation is fundamentally tied to protecting the planet through sustainability. As the first dealership in Utah to be certified in the Subaru Eco-Friendly Retailer Program, Mark Miller Subaru continues raising the bar on environmental sustainability standards."

In addition to sustainability, Mark Miller Subaru is dedicated to corporate and social responsibility and the family has made these areas a priority since they entered the automotive industry in the 1930s. As a benefit corporation, the Mark Miller Subaru corporate charter states that its No. 1 priority is not making money. Instead, the dealership considers society and the environment ahead of profits. Mark Miller Subaru has donated over $3.2 million to charity since 2010 to help people, pets and the planet.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775161/Cox-Automotive-Presents-2023-Leader-in-Sustainability-Award-To-Mark-Miller-Subaru