Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco's Boring Brew Announces Amazing New Cold Coffee Product Featuring Sgt. Pepe

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded Web3 enterprise, is pleased to announce a fantastic new product from its Boring Brew subsidiary.

Boring Brew, a wholly owned subsidiary of Metavesco and a recognized leader in the Web 3 beverage industry, has unveiled its latest product innovation: a premium cold coffee incorporating breakthrough Snapchill technology. This groundbreaking process ensures that every drop resonates with the deep flavors of the brand's carefully selected coffee beans.

In a move that showcases Boring Brew's commitment to merging quality with modern digital artistry, each can features the revered Sgt. Pepe character, a creation of Web 3's iconic artist, Ars0nic. This collaboration seamlessly bridges the gap between traditional beverages and the burgeoning world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Each cold brew can comes equipped with a QR code, granting consumers a unique opportunity to claim a free mint of Ars0nic's Sgt. Pepe artwork as a digital NFT collectible. This initiative aligns with the company's forward-thinking approach to integrating technology and consumer products, underpinning its motto: "Sit back and transact."

As Boring Brew continues its journey in innovating the beverage landscape, it recognizes the importance of limited edition offerings. Stock for this specialty crafted cold brew is limited, emphasizing its exclusivity.

Investors and consumers are encouraged to experience this harmonious blend of flavor, contemporary art, and technology, representing Boring Brew's vision for the future of beverages. Indeed, the Future is Brewing .

Visit boringbrew.com to learn more about this and other great tasting coffee products.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company generates revenue as a crypto liquidity provider via decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and the Company farms tokens via Proof of Stake protocols. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in TX and KY. The company also invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land including OthersideMeta. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:

info@metavesco.com

(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775162/Metavescos-Boring-Brew-Announces-Amazing-New-Cold-Coffee-Product-Featuring-Sgt-Pepe