Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Launched Group Buy Event for the Newly Created Temple Keycap Set

In addition to keyboards, Epomaker is also dedicated to bringing the ultimate tactile and visual experience to keyboard enthusiasts in keycaps. The newly created Epomaker Temple Keycap Set is the perfect combination for both.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Encompassing an intriguing theme inspired by ancient desert civilizations, Epomaker is thrilled to unveil the captivating Epomaker Temple Keycaps Set. This collection combines artistry with utility, catering to connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

A Journey Through Time

Step into the past with the Epomaker Temple Keycaps Set, a tribute to the enigmatic aura of ancient desert cultures. These keycaps serve as artifacts of time, capturing the essence of ages gone by. Each key tells a story, inviting users to delve into history with every keystroke. Immersing itself in the essence of an ancient desert civilization, Epomaker meticulously sculpts the character designs and weaves intricate patterns into each keycap. The classic black and gold color scheme further elevates the theme, seamlessly merging ancient desert civilization with modern fashion.

Elevate Every Tap With Elegance

Crafted in the esteemed Cherry profile, these keycaps provide an exceptional tactile experience, blending comfort and functionality. Constructed from top-tier PBT material, they guarantee resilience against wear and tear, ensuring a lasting imprint even after extended use. The beauty of the ancient desert civilizations is immortalized through meticulous dye-sublimation techniques. The intricate design radiates vibrancy, enhanced by the dye-sublimation process that infuses color deep within the keycaps. This ensures a long-lasting visual masterpiece that endures the test of time.

Perfect Fit for Every Setup

The Temple Keycaps Set is designed to complement a variety of mechanical keyboards harmoniously. Compatible with Cherry MX switches and their clones, it accommodates layouts such as 60%, 65%, 75%, 80%, TKL, 96%, 1800-compact, and full-size keyboards, a testament to its compatibility. Furthermore, catering to both ANSI and ISO-UK layouts, this set empowers users to make a statement that aligns flawlessly with the user's distinctive typing style.

Thrilling Group Buy News

Exciting news for keyboard enthusiasts! Epomaker is launching a Group Buy event for the Temple Keycaps Set. This unique opportunity allows participants to join a collective journey into ancient mysteries while benefiting from exclusive pricing. Before the Group Buy event, Epomaker launched an Interest Check survey for the keycap set to hear more opinions from the public. There was a call for the blue version of this keycap set and Epomaker listened! The Group Buy event began on Aug. 17, 9 a.m. ET, giving enthusiasts a chance to secure this masterpiece and will have options for Black Gold and Dark Blue.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker official website

Epoamker Amazon store

Epomaker AliExopress store

Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Related Files

Epomaker Temple Keycap 2023 Press Release.pdf

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775090/Epomaker-Launched-Group-Buy-Event-for-the-Newly-Created-Temple-Keycap-Set