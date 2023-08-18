The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs has approved measures to streamline solar deployment, with a target of 215 GW of installed capacity by 2030.The German government approved the draft "Solar Package 1" bill this week to ensure annual installations of 22 GW by 2026 and "to remove obstacles," according to German Economics Minister Robert Habeck. "It will be easier for companies, farmers, citizens and municipalities to invest in photovoltaics," said Sven Giegold, state secretary for the economy ministry. The proposed legislative changes primarily simplify plug-in solar devices, while ...

