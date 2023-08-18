Anzeige
Freitag, 18.08.2023
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Procedure for delisting shares of AS Baltika initiated

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-18 15:44 CEST --


In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn started a procedure
for delisting shares of AS Baltika on the Baltic Main List. 

The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee made during the
delisting procedure will be published separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
