Cassels Selects Infodash as Firm-Wide Intranet Solution

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Infodash, the intranet and extranet platform built on SharePoint and Teams specifically for law firms, recently announced that Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, has implemented Infodash as its intranet solution. Cassels, one of the largest business law practices in Canada, is focused on serving the transaction, advocacy, and advisory needs of the country's most dynamic business sectors.

"We were looking for a comprehensive toolset to optimize our utilization and seamless integration of Microsoft SharePoint and Teams," says Venky Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer at Cassels. "We were impressed by Infodash's capabilities that extended beyond augmenting collaboration - it also encompassed the provision of versatile web parts to effortlessly construct essential components such as audience targeting, a dynamic Firm events calendar, an internal People Directory, etc. A standout feature was their API, which promises to facilitate the creation of personalized pages for Firm members. These pages will serve as a centralized hub, offering aggregated insights from a spectrum of systems."

Peter Wismath, Chief Marketing Officer at Cassels, adds, "We are excited to work with Infodash in developing the best possible platform for internal communication and collaboration. Our clients look to us to stay on the forefront of improved productivity and efficiency solutions in providing legal services, and we recognize that Infodash has the understanding and expertise to expand this commitment internally as well."

"Cassels is a firm recognized for embracing innovation that enables the success of their employees and the service they provide to their clients. We're excited to support their goals of scaling knowledge and collaboration with our cloud-based, Microsoft-integrated, intranet platform. Further, we're pleased to see Infodash's continued growth in Canada," says Ted Theodoropoulos, Infodash CEO.

The Infodash platform provides a centralized hub for Cassels to keep team members up to date on what is happening at the firm. Cassels recognizes the importance of having an intranet that provides a comprehensive toolset to help firm employees connect, collaborate, and stay productive.

