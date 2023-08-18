Fenixlight Limited: Fenix Launches PD40R V3.0: Next Generation Flashlight, Unlock Infinite Possibilities

The PD40R V3.0 can project a maximum output of 3,000 lumens and a stunning beam distance of 500 meters.

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Fenixlight Limited, a professional provider of mobile lighting tools for more than 20 years in the lighting industry, launched the Fenix PD40R V3.0 this past July. This flashlight is an upgraded version of the very successful PD40R V2.0 introduced in 2019. In terms of operational parameters and design, the new PD40R V3.0 has been improved to make it more comfortable for users.

FENIX PD40R V3.0

The upgraded third-generation mechanical rotary switch design offers simple and convenient operation for users. This upgrade combined with the multiple slip-resistant vertical grip-strips on the surface has vastly improved the accuracy in output selection.

This mechanical rotary switch casing also has the ability to shield against high-intensity magnetic interference, which allows the flashlight to operate normally in an industrial environment even when exposed to complex and intense magnetic fields in an industrial environment.

The new SOS setting is perfect for emergency signaling. It can enhance safety if you experience any trouble outdoors. In addition, the independent heat-dissipation fins greatly improve cooling efficiency and prolongs the service life of the flashlight due to less thermal abuse on circuitry.

As part of the upgrade, the Luminus SFT-70 LED in the PD40R V3.0 replaced the old LED in the PD40R V2.0, allowing the PD40R V3.0 to project a maximum output of 3,000 lumens and a stunning beam distance of 500 meters.

The Fenix PD40R V3.0 includes a titanium-coated body clip and is capable of tail-standing for additional versatility. Its compact size is absolutely ideal for everyday carry. Rugged and reliable, this flashlight can also serve as a useful self-defense tool in emergencies.

When planning your autumn outdoor activities, consider bringing along a PD40R V3.0 to help light up the beautiful night. With its reliable and powerful illumination, you'll be able to explore the great outdoors with ease and confidence.

Fenix has more than 20 years of experience manufacturing and selling reliable and durable mobile lighting products, including high-performance flashlights, headlamps, bicycle lights, camping lanterns, and lighting accessories. Fenix products are widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military, security, industrial, etc.

For additional information, visit fenixlight.com.

Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com and fenix-store.com.

