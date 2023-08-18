GP Fund Solutions, LLC (GPFS), a distinguished provider of fund services, is thrilled to announce receipt of authorization from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) to offer regulated fund administration services in Ireland. This achievement is a significant milestone for GPFS, enabling the company to expand its operations in Europe.

Under the leadership of Vincent Allen, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in servicing global fund products, GPFS Ireland is exceptionally positioned to cater to the unique requirements of regulated funds.

In line with our dedication to upholding the highest standards of service quality for our clients and to support our growth initiatives, GPFS is excited to announce several organizational changes aimed at bolstering our global operations:

We are delighted to announce the promotion of Jay Godbole to the position of Global Head, Client Operations. Jay has been an invaluable member of the GPFS team since 2012, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and dedication to client satisfaction. Jay will initially be based in our UK office and will be responsible for coordinating global client operations, ensuring a unified and consistent standard of service across all regions.

We are also excited to announce the appointment of Ravi Nevile as Chief Commercial Officer of GPFS International. Ravi, who has successfully led our UK operations and played a founding role in building our European platform, brings extensive global expertise and strategic vision to drive international growth across our client base, service offering and global footprint. Ravi's appointment serves as a strong foundation for GPFS's continued global expansion.

Glen Shields, our respected Group CEO, will continue to provide steadfast leadership and guidance to the organization, ensuring a seamless transition and sustained success.

"We are thrilled to have obtained regulatory authorization from the CBI, allowing us to offer our trusted fund administration services in Ireland. With our talented Irish team, combined with the organizational changes we are making, GPFS is well-equipped to deliver exceptional service to our clients worldwide." said Glen Shields, Group CEO of GPFS.

About GP Fund Solutions, LLC:

GPFS is a leading fund administrator servicing global private equity, private debt and real asset investment managers. To learn more about GPFS, or the comprehensive range of services we offer, please visit our website at https://gpfs.com/.

