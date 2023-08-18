GRI in North America Is Growing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / GRI's investment in the United States continues, as additional experience and skills have been added to the team to increase our impact and support in the Region. The GRI North America team continues to grow with the addition of 4 new resources. Two senior, experienced sustainability practitioners, and two full time interns.

Andres Machado and Gina Lee join the team in strategic roles supporting standards development and uptake, as well as, relationship and services management, respectively.

Andres has 10 years of experience in stakeholder engagement, global convening, and ESG/ sustainability standards development and management. Gina brings 15 years of relationship and program management, partnership development, and business development experience to the work of GRI in North America.

With the addition of these strong individuals, the GRI North America team is even better prepared to address the pressing needs of our stakeholders in the Region.

In addition, GRI continues its commitment to help bring the next generation of sustainability experts into the market, fully informed on the content and value of GRI and the GRI standards. To that end, we have recently expanded our internship program and we are delighted to add both Leah Goryachkovsky and Noah Curry to the team. Leah is currently a student at Columbia University and Noah comes to GRI with several years of work experience. Both Leah and Noah will jump right into the work of the team, supporting all aspects of outreach, research, and delivery. We are delighted to continue our internship program and to provide this opportunity to future leaders in the field.

With these additions, GRI is strengthening our commitment to the region and recognizes the need to be a more present and active force in the sustainability field in the Region. We are excited to be part of this critical work and will continue to build our capacity to serve all of our stakeholders.

