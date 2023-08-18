HVDC Capacitor Market worth $17.9 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVDC capacitor market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the HVDC capacitor market is directly associated with the development and advancement of the infrastructure for power transmission and distribution and with broader trends in energy production and consumption.

By Product Type: The ceramic capacitor is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Ceramic capacitors are known for their high stability and low loss levels. They are not polarized and can be connected to AC and DC supplies. Moreover, they can be miniaturized and mass-produced. They can also withstand variations in voltages. Hence, they find applications in resonant circuits in transmitting stations, bypass filters, coupling or decoupling, and oscillators. They are cost-effective and can be used to protect semiconductor devices used in the automotive, transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and power, and telecommunications industries.

By Installation Type: The enclosed rack capacitor banks accounted for the largest HVDC capacitor market share during the forecast period.

In 2022, enclosed rack capacitor banks captured the largest share of the HVDC capacitor industry, likely to grow during the forecast period. Due to lower installation and maintenance costs, its supremacy can be attributed to its widespread use in many indoor and outdoor applications, such as power generation plants, electrical substations, chemical factories, cement factories, and iron and steel manufacturing plants. These banks also need minimal field assembly. They're employed in commercial, industrial, and utility power systems for reactive power compensation, power factor management, and harmonic filtering.

By Technology: Line-Commutated Converter (LCC) technology accounted for the largest HVDC capacitor market share during the forecast period.

In 2022, Line-Commutated Converter (LCC) technology captured a larger share of the HVDC capacitor market during the forecast period. LCC is an established and cost-effective technology commonly used in HVDC applications. A converter station provides short-term overload capability and good efficiency, with a total operational power loss of 0.7%-0.8%. Furthermore, an HVDC system based on LCC technology is effective for long-distance wind power transmission.

By Application: The energy & power application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

HVDC systems are increasingly being used in conjunction with energy storage options to control peak demand, store excess energy, and provide grid stabilization services-capacitors control and balance power transmission between the grid and energy storage systems. The growth can also be attributed to the increased demand for these capacitor banks owing to several benefits, including easy installation and maintenance, less assembly, simple design, and cost-effectiveness. They are widely used in energy and power applications for transmitting power over long distances. The ongoing projects undertaken by governments to enhance energy generation and distribution infrastructure are likely to result in high demand for pole-mounted capacitor banks in the future.

By Region: Asia Pacific will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific has experienced immense economic growth, urbanization, and rising energy demand. Among others, these factors support the expansion of the High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) capacitor market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is primarily studied for China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. China and India mainly dominate the HVDC capacitor market in the region. These countries are densely populated and generate huge amounts of electricity to meet the surging demand for energy. To fulfill the rising energy demand, the governments of these countries are focusing on expanding their energy generation infrastructure.

The major players in the HVDC capacitor companies include Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), General Electric (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Eaton (US), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), YAGEO Corporation (Taiwan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), General Atomics (US), LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A. (Spain), and ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany).

