Freitag, 18.08.2023
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
63,5064,0018:58
PR Newswire
18.08.2023 | 18:30
108 Leser
Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 18th August 2023 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $500m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 2nd May 2023.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 5,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 18th August 2023

Average price paid per Share: 5,332 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 5,286 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 5,418 pence

Broker: Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 438,106,721 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 13,248,112 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 438,106,721 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700



© 2023 PR Newswire
