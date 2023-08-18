Anzeige
Freitag, 18.08.2023
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
18.08.2023 | 19:58
Huobi Announces Strategic Partnership with TradingView

Huobi Announces Strategic Partnership with TradingView 
18-Aug-2023 / 18:25 GMT/BST 
Huobi 
Singapore / August 16, 2023 / Crypto Exchange Huobi announced a strategic partnership with TradingView on data and 
trading integration services. Users will now be able to directly view the real-time prices of cryptocurrencies on Huobi 
with TradingView. They can also create accounts and trade on Huobi without having to switch between platforms. 
With more than 50 million traders and investors globally, TradingView is a premier financial chart analysis platform 
that covers various fields such as stocks, forex, bonds, and crypto. Users are able to customize financial charts and 
tools to gain comprehensive analyses on TradingView's own programming language called Pine Script. With this 
integration, users have more ways to learn and trade digital assets while enjoying more professional digital asset 
management services provided by Huobi. 
TradingView is also one of the largest investor social platforms. In addition to regular financial updates and news, 
users can access chart analysis, investment papers, live broadcasts, and other related discussions among traders. Huobi 
users can now optimize their investment strategies and grow their profits with these features, which drives both 
platforms' long-term development. Moreover, sharing investment-related content associated with Huobi improves user 
reputation and elevates brand exposure. 
A Huobi spokesperson leading this initiative stated, "it is a great honor to partner with TradingView and provide more 
investors with easy access to crypto assets. Huobi hopes that the launch of data and trading integration services will 
considerably optimize and upgrade user experience. It enables Huobi to expand to more regions, improve global brand 
awareness, build a Web3 gateway, and help more traders to trade crypto safely." 
A TradingView spokesperson also added, "TradingView has established partnerships with multiple exchanges within the 
cryptocurrency industry. The addition of the well-established exchange Huobi brings more potential for future 
collaboration. As the partnership evolves, the platform's multi-dimensional customizable analysis tools and enriched 
social modules will undoubtedly spark unique synergies with Huobi. This will usher in new opportunities for the 
cryptocurrency industry." 
About TradingView 
TradingView is a world-leading financial charting platform that provides price feed from almost every financial market, 
such as stock, commodities, crypto, forex, etc. With its friendly UI, simple UX, and customizable chart analysis tools, 
TradingView has received thousands of favorable reviews from traders, investors, and even large organizations. 
TradingView is also one of the largest social platforms for investors. It is possible for traders and investors to 
discuss and share knowledge about the market using the TradingView platform. 
 
About Huobi 
Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" - underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
 
Media Contact 
Michael Wang 
glo-media@huobi.com 
 
 
 
