DJ Huobi Announces Strategic Partnership with TradingView

Chainwire Huobi Announces Strategic Partnership with TradingView 18-Aug-2023 / 18:25 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Huobi Singapore / August 16, 2023 / Crypto Exchange Huobi announced a strategic partnership with TradingView on data and trading integration services. Users will now be able to directly view the real-time prices of cryptocurrencies on Huobi with TradingView. They can also create accounts and trade on Huobi without having to switch between platforms. With more than 50 million traders and investors globally, TradingView is a premier financial chart analysis platform that covers various fields such as stocks, forex, bonds, and crypto. Users are able to customize financial charts and tools to gain comprehensive analyses on TradingView's own programming language called Pine Script. With this integration, users have more ways to learn and trade digital assets while enjoying more professional digital asset management services provided by Huobi. TradingView is also one of the largest investor social platforms. In addition to regular financial updates and news, users can access chart analysis, investment papers, live broadcasts, and other related discussions among traders. Huobi users can now optimize their investment strategies and grow their profits with these features, which drives both platforms' long-term development. Moreover, sharing investment-related content associated with Huobi improves user reputation and elevates brand exposure. A Huobi spokesperson leading this initiative stated, "it is a great honor to partner with TradingView and provide more investors with easy access to crypto assets. Huobi hopes that the launch of data and trading integration services will considerably optimize and upgrade user experience. It enables Huobi to expand to more regions, improve global brand awareness, build a Web3 gateway, and help more traders to trade crypto safely." A TradingView spokesperson also added, "TradingView has established partnerships with multiple exchanges within the cryptocurrency industry. The addition of the well-established exchange Huobi brings more potential for future collaboration. As the partnership evolves, the platform's multi-dimensional customizable analysis tools and enriched social modules will undoubtedly spark unique synergies with Huobi. This will usher in new opportunities for the cryptocurrency industry." About TradingView TradingView is a world-leading financial charting platform that provides price feed from almost every financial market, such as stock, commodities, crypto, forex, etc. With its friendly UI, simple UX, and customizable chart analysis tools, TradingView has received thousands of favorable reviews from traders, investors, and even large organizations. TradingView is also one of the largest social platforms for investors. It is possible for traders and investors to discuss and share knowledge about the market using the TradingView platform. About Huobi Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" - underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Media Contact Michael Wang glo-media@huobi.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1707173 18-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0dc9c5fe126e29bde9f82f1cd47a0427

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707173&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2023 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)